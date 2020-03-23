New service offers map for confronting coronavirus chaos

ESAD International's suite of products allows those worried about COVID-19 to begin to get an answer without leaving the comfort of their home.

BOCA RATON, FL, US, March 23, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- The swift and deadly movement of the coronavirus across the globe has now touched virtually every American’s life, spurring many urgent questions with the chief one being this: Do I have it?The projections are mind-boggling and seem like something more like a bad dream or celluloid nightmare. German Chancellor Angela Merkel said some 70 percent in her country may become infected; California Governor Gavin Newsom says 56 percent of his state will get it. The desire for testing has already overwhelmed the availability of health providers’ protective gear and produced long-lines at the drive-thrus set up for testing.Now that the federal government has waived many restrictions on telemedicine, fortunately for those unable or unwilling to confront that chaos, ESAD International has designed a suite of products that will allow those worried about COVID-19 to begin to get an answer without leaving the comfort of their home.They can visit covidoctor.com to complete an online assessment and get connected via secured video conference call with a physician certified in their state (MD or DO). From there, the doctor will determine if the patient should get tested and how to take appropriate action.ESAD International’s proprietary system protects patient privacy with HIPAA-compliant video technology and encrypted form submission. The company also will be providing information about local testing and sites as it rolls out.ESAD International is urgently expanding its physician recruiting across the country.“Americans have been thrust into a world that used to be confined to their movie screens and we want to be able to provide all the certainty we can in some certainty in this uncertain, new world,” said Chaz Stevens, founder and CEO of ESAD International.“COVID-19 has made it clear,” said Stevens, “our technology and business investment these past five years is soon to be tested like never before.”



