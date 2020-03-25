Search marketing agency Raise the Rank is new SEO and digital consultant for Pike Nation Bank

Raise the Rank

Chuck Magee founder of SEO digital agency Raise the Rank was hired in February 2020 for SEO, SEM and reputation management at Pike National Bank.

Our tight niche SEO consulting serves realtors, roofing contractors and local banks interested in increasing their local brand awareness” — Chuck Magee

JACKSON, MISSISSIPPI , UNITED STATES , March 25, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Respected in the SEO industry since 1999, Chuck Magee and Raise the Rank have served the real estate industry with services in search engine optimization (SEO), Search Engine Marketing (SEM), pay per click (PPC), content development and social media marketing. The company is also an early pioneer in CRM software for the roofing construction industry.Magee and Raise the Rank were hired by Pike Nation Bank for local reputation management utilizing Google My Business for a strong online presence as well as local search engine marketing consultation. Chuck Magee has for many years been an SEO consultant for larger real estate brokers and now lends the proven tactics to the local banking industry.Early on with digital SEO consulting Magee saw the need for a roofing CRM that was easier to use for the average roofing company to use. Through this need, Store Share Access or SSA was developed for roofers. The release of SSA coincided with the launch of Chuck Magee Consulting now called Raise the Rank. Roofing CRM software SSA, a SaaS or software as a service tool for roofers was developed to make managing roofing construction companies easier.“We wanted Raise the Rank to stand out from other digital agencies, and I think we have accomplished that. Magee commented. “Our tight niche SEO consulting serves realtors, roofing contractors, and local banks interested in increasing their local brand awareness.”About Raise the Rank LLCStarting in the internet and the SEO industry in 1999, Chuck Magee and his agency Raise the Rank have been a respected provider of search marketing consulting and SaaS related tools for the construction industry. Headquartered in Hammond, Louisiana the company also has an office in McComb, Mississippi. For more information, visit. Raisetherank.com

