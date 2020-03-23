NobelBiz releases 3rd Episode of First Contact Podcast with Cathy Karabetsos

NobelBiz's First Contact Podcast invites Cathy Karabetsos to talk Call Center and Motherhood

The first thing you do is know going into this you’re not really going to balance it. There’s just so many books out there and authors screaming: of course there’s balance! There really isn’t!” — - Cathy Karabetsos, Founder & CEO, QCSS

CARLSBAD, CALIFORNIA, USA, March 23, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- First Contact podcast continues its series with a special episode dedicated to the women in the Contact Center industry, by inviting Cathy Karabetsos, Founder and CEO of QCSS, to talk about the struggles, planning and mindfulness of a mother and leader in the industry.Cathy Karabetsos is one of the most established women in the contact center industry, a mother of seven and a leader in communities. Joining First Contact host and Executive Director of Sales at NobelBiz , Christian Montes, she talks about how she got up from one of the hardest times of her life - being fired - to building her self-brand and her company. Her journey, mindset and personality can only be described through one word: superwoman.Overall a day in the life of Cathy Karabetsos is: Waking up, reading, getting children off to school, on busses. After – breakfast, coffee with the husband, and then it’s planning out the day, taking a look at the calendar. She is also the host of Go Big or Go Broke podcast.Listen to the full episode here Join the podcast or nominate someone who has a story to tell, please email Mirela Otea at mirela.otea@nobelbiz.comFIRST CONTACT: Stories of the Call Center is the one place to celebrate our everyday hero. The fiber of our industry exists within each of us.NobelBiz is the contact center’s recognized leader of purpose built telecom. Known as ‘the carrier’s carrier’ it has combined state of the art Omni Channel Cloud technology with its most cost effective Telcom capabilities. With over 20 years in business and billions of connections for contact centers, it has perfected the art of achieving for their clients the highest contact rates. Everything that NobelBiz offers is focused on enabling call centers to have the best opportunity to have important conversations all day every day. NobelBiz becomes an extension of your business instead of just a vendor. World-class voice services and Cloud Contact Center technology bring together management, business, and productivity solutions to keep the contact center on top of their game and competition.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.