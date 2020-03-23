Fructose Market To Reach USD 6.54 Billion By 2027 | Reports and Data

Fructose Market Reports and Data

Fructose Market Size – USD 4.29 Bon in 2018, Fructose Market Growth - CAGR of 5.4%,Trends – Increase in demand for fructose as low caloric content in beverages.

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, March 23, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Global Fructose Market is forecast to reach USD 6.54 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Reports and Data. Fructose is an isomer of the glucose molecule and a simple ketonic simple sugar. Fructose is one of the three dietary monosaccharides imparting glucose and galactose which get directly absorbed into the blood during the digestion procedure. The primary source of fructose is the hydrolyzation of starch to glucose and are converted into fructose. However, a significant amount of fructose is also obtained from natural sources such as fruits and tuberous vegetables like potato, onion, and others.The global fructose market is growing at a substantial pace due to the growing demand for Fructose in the foods & beverages for its distinctive sweet flavor consuming which helps release the insulin and does not increase the blood glucose level. A rise in consumer demand for simple sugar or low-calorie content in beverages and dietary supplements has been a high propellant factor for this market.Click to get a SAMPLE PDF (Including Full TOC, Table & Figures) @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/sample-enquiry-form/2626 The market in North America is expected to retain its superiority in the overall fructose market. However, the fastest growth rate has been observed in the Asia Pacific region owing to an extensive use of fructose in the high growing food & beverage industries in the Asia Pacific region. China and India are some of the fastest-growing markets, while Germany and the United States hold some of the most prominent players in the market.Further key findings from the report suggest• Consuming as little as fifty grams of dietary fructose supplements over a 10 hour period helps increase the blood pressure, fat weight gain, blood triglycerides, reduce insulin binding & insulin sensitivity, and others. Dietary supplements sub-segment is growing at a CAGR of 5.2% during the forecast period.• High fructose starch syrup (HFSS) is the liquid mixture of dextrose and more than 40% of fructose. This is generally refined from corn or potato starches. The high fructose corn syrup (HFCS) is mostly used in the end-use verticals with a fructose level of 40-45% in the final products. The HFSS is expected to dominate the overall fructose market in the forecast period.• The European region is forecasted to witness a significant growth in the overall market with a CAGR of 4.5% during the forecast period. Germany and the United Kingdom hold some of the most prominent players in this region.• North America, with its high demand in the sugar-free sweet food contents and low sugar energy drinks & other beverages, is accounted to retain a superior position in the global market by 2027, and the CAGR is calculated to be 6.2% during the forecast period.• In March 2019, Ingredion acquired a Washington based potato starch manufacturing company named Western Polymer. This acquisition will expand the manufacturing capacity of potato starch of the company benefiting in raw material availability of the fructose product line-ups when the corn-based starches are less available.• Key participants include The Archer Daniels Midland Company, Dulcette Technologies LLC, DuPont de Nemours, Inc., Bell Chem Corp, Hebei Huaxu Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd., Galam, Cargill, Incorporated, Atlantic Chemicals & Trading GmbH, Tate & Lyle PLC, and Ingredion Incorporated, among others.Buy your Exclusive copy Now @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/checkout-form/2626 For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data have segmented the global Fructose market on the basis of application, distribution channel, end-use verticals, and region:Form Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2027)• Solid• LiquidProduct Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2027)• High Fructose Starch Syrup• Crystalline Fructose• Commercial SweetenerEnd-Use Verticals Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2027)• Beverages• Food Test Enhancer• Dietary Supplements• Dairy & Bakery Items• Processed Foods• OthersRegional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2027)• North Americao U.S• Europeo U.Ko France• Asia Pacifico Chinao Indiao Japan• MEA• Latin Americao BrazilBrowse the Complete Report Description and Full TOC@ https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/fructose-market About Reports and DataReports and Data is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. 