Cloud Monitoring Market To Reach USD 3.64 Billion By 2026 | Reports and Data

Cloud Monitoring Market Reports and Data

Cloud Monitoring Market Size – USD 1.00 Billion in 2018, Cloud Monitoring Market Growth - CAGR of 17.4%

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, March 23, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- The global cloud monitoring market is forecast to reach USD 3.64 Billion by 2026, according to a new report by Reports and Data. With the increasing application of cloud services in the operation of different industries, cloud monitoring has gained significance like never before. It is with the help of this service; organizations can gain control over the performance of cloud applications. This service helps in getting an end-to-performance monitoring, AI-powered root cause analysis, and accurate alerting for cloud applications. It is also beneficial in avoiding complexities affecting user experience caused by cloud-native technologies and microservice architectures by monitoring key resources.Another mentionable factor contributing to the growing popularity of this service in the functioning of different end-users is its effectiveness in comparing business and technical performance metrics in real-time to make up-to-dated investment decisions wherein cloud helps in enhancing business performance.Click to get a SAMPLE PDF (Including Full TOC, Table & Figures) @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/sample-enquiry-form/2551 In context to region, Europe can be seen to occupy a dominant market position. Continuous development of the IoT devices & systems, expansion of the healthcare sector, formulation of data protection acts like Data Protection Act 2018 [UK], are some of the factors holding significant scope for further expansion of the market in this region.Further key findings from the report suggest• The cloud monitoring market held a market share of USD 1.00 Billion in the year 2018 and forecasted to grow at a rate of 17.4% during the forecast period.• In regards to Component, the Solution segment generated a higher revenue of USD 0.67 Billion in 2018, with a growth rate of 17.0% during the forecast period. Cloud monitoring solution’s extensive application in the functioning of different end-users due to its effectiveness in providing with a holistic view on all on-premises and cloud application tiers, automatically correlate events by mapping interdependencies between services, application, cloud component and ascertain effortless cloud monitoring by tracking and resolving the issue with cloud application contributes to the revenue generated by this segment.• In regards to Organization size, the Large Enterprises segment yielded a higher revenue of USD 0.69 Billion in 2018, with a CAGR of 16.6% during the forecast period. The high deployment of the service in their operation because of elevated emphasis on maintaining data protection contributes to the revenue generated by this segment.• In the context of the Service Model, the Infrastructure as A Service [IaaS] segment held the largest market share of 45.0% in 2018, with a growth rate of 17.0% during the forecast period. The market dominance of the segment is resultant of its benefits like it helps in dynamically configuring and opting devices, provides users with easy accessibility to cloud computing power, which results in its increased preference among end-users.• In regards to the End-user, the Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance held the largest market share of 26.0% in 2018, with a growth rate of 17.5% during the forecast period. The sector being highly vulnerable to data breaches, security threats, and high cost of every stolen record in data breaches, propels the incorporation of the solution.• In context to region, Asia Pacific is projected to witness the fastest growth rate of 18.5% during the forecast period, which is expected to occupy 22.5% of the market by 2026. The growth rate experienced by the region is attributed to its digital transformation, well-developed cloud infrastructure, and government initiatives like Digital India.• Key participants include Idera, CA Technologies, Dynatrace, Solarwinds, Cloudyn, Sevone, Datadog, Logicmonitor, Kaseya, and Opsview.Buy your Exclusive copy Now @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/checkout-form/2551 For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data have segmented the global cloud monitoring market based on Component, Organization Size, Service Model, End-user, and region:Component Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2026)• Solution• Serviceso Support and Maintenanceo Integration and Deploymento Training and ConsultingOrganization Size Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2026)• Large Enterprises• Small and Medium-Sized EnterprisesService Model Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2026)• Platform as A Service [PaaS]• Software as A Service [SaaS]• Infrastructure as A Service [IaaS]End-user Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2026)• Healthcare and Life Sciences• Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance• Government and Defense• Telecommunications and ITES• Retail and Consumer Goods• Media and Entertainment• Manufacturing• OthersRegional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2026)• North Americao U.S• Europeo U.Ko France• Asia Pacifico Chinao Indiao Japan• MEA• Latin Americao BrazilBrowse the Complete Report Description and Full TOC@ https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/cloud-monitoring-market About Reports and DataReports and Data is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries and help client’s make a smarter business decision. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across a multiple industries including Healthcare, Technology, Chemicals, Power, and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware about the latest trends existent in the market. Reports and Data has a strong base of experienced analysts from varied areas of expertise.Contact Us:John WatsonHead of Business DevelopmentReports And Data | Web: www.reportsanddata.com Direct Line: +1-212-710-1370E-mail: sales@reportsanddata.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.