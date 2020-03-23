GetOnCRM Solutions successfully launched CRP analyst app For Healthcare Recruitment Industry

CRP App GetOnCRM Solutions

A Salesforce registered consulting partner, GetOnCRM Solutions is proud to announce that they have successfully launched the CRP analyst app.

AHMEDABAD, GUJARAT, INDIA, March 23, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Greatest obstacles for recruitment industries are placement process, job matching, calculating gross profit per hour of an employee, contract renewal, work order generation, choosing the right candidate, performance of the employee and data security. GetOnCRM Solutions developed the CRP Analyst app for Salesforce users to overcome some of the challenges the recruitment industry faced.

The CRP application has some useful features for an agency or recruiting firm that is hiring in the healthcare domain. The basic features include generating skill scores of the employee, job matching, calculating GPH (gross profit per hour), easy placement process, creating performance dashboard of an employee, retrieving real-time GSA (General Services Administration) information, automatic contract renewals and generating work order. The advanced features such as calculating auto GPH which include reverse calculation of expenses, create account specific pay package templates, and records of previously created pay packages.

The app is readily available on Salesforce AppExchange to help companies save their time and increase efficiency. According to Mr. Minkesh Patel, Founder of GetOnCRM Solutions, “The CRP Analyst App is a really useful and practical app that has lowered the burden of calculating pay packages for Salesforce users. Our aim is to provide the Salesforce user with more such applications that lend a helping hand that makes tedious tasks easier.”

AppExchange is the easiest and fastest way to extend Salesforce. With thousands of solutions installed in just a few clicks, there is something for every business challenge. AppExchange app development helps to extend your software`s features to Salesforce.com or implement similar features on multiple instances.

You can download the application from here: https://appexchange.salesforce.com/appxListingDetail?listingId=a0N3A00000FR4zyUAD



About GetOnCRM Solutions - https://getoncrm.com/

GetOnCRM Solutions, a registered Salesforce consulting partner is a niche salesforce consulting and development organization focusing on providing services in the area of sales cloud, service cloud, community cloud, salesforce integration, salesforce mobile application development, AppExchange, and salesforce lightning.

To learn more about GetOnCRM Solutions including any Salesforce development requirements for your unique business needs, please visit: https://getoncrm.com/

call +91-7405042484 or email at info@getoncrm.com



