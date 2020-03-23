Coronavirus Crisis: Largest LED U.S. Flag Flies Over Fla, Paramount Miami Worldcenter Shines Beacon of Patriotism

Coronavirus Emergency Salute to Public Servants | 150-ft-tall x 300-ft-wide field of fluttering five-pointed stars and 693-ft glowing vertical stream of red and white stripes illuminate Paramount Miami Worldcenter (Bryan Glazer | World Satellite Television News)

MIAMI, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, March 23, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In the midst of the national coronavirus crisis -- a brilliant beacon of patriotism, unity and fortitude is now flying high in the sky above Florida. It is the nation’s largest electronic American flag -- displayed on the new 700-foot, $600-million Paramount Miami Worldcenter tower in downtown Miami.

Patriotic Presentation

“This vivid patriotic presentation is a signal to all Americans that we, as a nation, shall remain steadfast and will overcome adversity,” says Paramount Miami Worldcenter CEO-Developer Daniel Kodsi (Cod-See).

Stars & Stripes Ignite

Community leaders say an enormous 150-foot-tall by 300-foot-wide field of fluttering five-pointed stars and a massive 693-foot glowing vertical stream of red and white stripes will illuminate every night, every half-hour, starting at 7:30 PM until 11:30 PM, during March.

Digital Salute

“The stars and stripes shining on the Florida skyline serve as a digital salute to the people working in our hospitals; to our first responders; to the national guard; and to those who have been infected; this includes our mayor, one of our congressmen, and others in Florida.” He concludes, “Most of all, these lights burn in remembrance of those who have passed.”

Miami Mayor Francis Suarez and South Florida U.S. Representative Mario Diaz-Balart have both tested positive for COVID-19.

Technologically-Advanced Lighting System

The 60-story Paramount Miami super structure is equipped with the world’s most technologically-advanced Color Kinetics light-emitting-diode (LED) animation system.

“There are 14,300 individual light emitting diodes embedded in more than 10,000 panes of high impact glass on Paramount Miami Worldcenter,” explains Kodsi. The lighting system requires 15,000 watts of electricity, which can create a combination of 16.2-million colors. It took three years to design the lighting system and took a team of 12 technicians ten months to complete the work.

Miami Worldcenter’s Futuristic Tower

Paramount is the sixth-tallest building south of New York City. It is the soaring signature skyscraper of Miami Worldcenter, which is currently America’s largest urban construction project.

Paramount Miami Worldcenter, which opened earlier this year, is considered the world’s most heavily-amenitized, futuristic, luxury residential skyscraper. Among its 41 unique amenities is America’s first Jetsons-Style flying cars SkyPort and the nation’s largest elevated urban deck, which features four-acres of resort style pools, bungalows, tennis courts, and a soccer field overlooking downtown Miami.

The $4-billion, 27-acre Miami Worldcenter is America’s second-largest real estate development and the city’s new residential, retail, entertainment, hospitality and transportation complex.

There are 569 high rise homes, including 26 penthouses in the Paramount tower. Prices range from $750,000 to $10-million.

Lighting System CEO

Paramount Miami Worldcenter’s lighting system was designed and installed by LED Smith, Inc. of Delray Beach. The CEO, Gavin Cooper, says Paramount is his 20th “landmark project.” The others include the Empire State Building and the Miami Metrorail Miami River Crossing Bridge.

