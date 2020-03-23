Anti-Aging Products Market 2020: Global Key Players, Trends, Share, Industry Size, Segmentation, Forecast To 2026

PUNE, MAHARASTRA, INDIA, March 23, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Introduction

Global Anti-Aging Products Market

To perform the study of the global Anti-Aging Products Market, a primary as well as an extensive secondary research was conducted. The study was done by first preparing the list of players operating in the market globally. Following which primary research surveys were undertaken. This included email responses, primary calls, etc. with various leading companies and Key Opinion Leaders. During the interview process, the respondents were asked about some of their major competitors in the global Anti-Aging Products Market. This process enables us to highlight players in the market who might not have been identified owing to the limitations of secondary research. A thorough analysis was made about the player’s product offerings and their regional reach.

Key players are adopting strategies such as mergers and acquisitions, partnerships, regional expansion, and product launches to stand out as strong competitors in the market. Global Anti-Aging Products Market is a competitive market with the presence of various global and regional players in the market. The major players include Revlon, Coty, Unilever, P&G, Beiersdorf, L’Oreal, and The Estée Lauder Companies. Other key players in the market include Henkel, Avon Products, ALLERGAN, Johnson & Johnson Services, Natura International B.V., and Amway (Alticor).

Global Anti-Aging Products Market– Geographical Analysis

By geography, the global Anti-Aging Products market is segmented into North America, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa (MEA).

North America held majority of the market share of the market in 2018 and is likely to retain its dominance over the estimated period. Owing to the rise in the population of people using anti-aging products in this region, there has been a considerable growth in the market. Factors such as aging anxiety, concerns about changes in facial appearance, and motivation to look younger have led the middle-aged population to opt for anti-aging products. Therefore, factors like these will drive the global anti-aging products market during the forecast period.

Rising awareness about natural ingredients providing UV protection is also expected to fuel the market growth in the region. With the rising geriatric population, demand for products with anti-aging properties is expected grow, thereby driving the overall market. Asia Pacific has an increasing market share for the market due to the wide availability of innovative products, numerous skin care brands, and high urbanization rate. China is one of the major markets for anti-aging products in this region. Other developing markets such as Brazil and Argentina are going to drive the market for South America. Countries such as India, Brazil and Mexico have witnessed an increase in purchasing power which has led to the overall growth in purchasing of organic anti-aging skin care products. Such countries are also establishing a favorable regulatory environment for investments in organic skin care products.

Global Anti-Aging Products Market – Segment Analysis

By product, the global Anti-Aging Products Market is segmented into skincare and haircare products. In 2018, the skincare segment accounted for the highest market share, and is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period, due to increased demand for natural anti-aging skincare products. However, haircare segment will grow at a CAGR of more than 6%, higher than the CAGR of skincare products during the forecast period. This growth will be primarily driven by newly launched innovative products such as shampoos, moisturizers, and oils among others. There has been a significant demand for anti-aging haircare products by men, which is expected to further drive the market.

By distribution channel, the global Anti-Aging Products Market is segmented into offline distribution channel and online distribution channel. In 2018, offline distribution accounted for market share of ~90% in global anti-aging products market. However, online channel is expected to witness double digit growth during the forecast period.

The study of the global Anti-Aging Products Market involved calculating the size of the market, one which was done with the help of a bottom-up technique. Various valuations were ascertained from industry experts and representatives of companies. Furthermore, it was validated externally by analysing the historical sales volume of various manufacturers to attain the overall size of the Anti-Aging Products Market. A number of secondary sources like investor presentations, company annual reports, directories, white papers, financial reports, and more were used for the study. Moreover, the study of the global Anti-Aging Products Market provides insights regarding the key trends in the market and forecasts the potential developments over the forecast period.

Another major factor fueling growth in anti-aging products market is increasing internet penetration in developed countries. India accounted for 461.35 million internet users in 2017. In addition, growing awareness about natural and organic products will fuel the growth in anti-aging products market. Consumers are becoming more concerned to avoid parabens as an ingredient from their skincare products. With the growth of organic products, the synthetic compounds like propylparaben and butylparaben are not considered to be safe to be used. The study of the global Anti-Aging Products Market is highly critical in offering answers to some of the most important questions for industry participants and stakeholders. The study enables them to lay their focus on the growing segments of the market in the coming years. This way, they would be able to take sound investment decisions and facilitate their global expansion. The report aims to aid them with a comprehensive understanding about the present and future of the global Anti-Aging Products Market and to formulate a strategy according to the same.

