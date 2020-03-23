2020 Global Cannabis Products Market Overview

TheBusinessResearchCompany.com offers Cannabis Products Global Market Report 2020 from its research database.

The global cannabis products market was valued at about $12.73 billion in 2018 and is expected to grow to $36.2 billion at a CAGR of 29.9% through 2022.” — Abdul Wasay

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, March 22, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global cannabis products market is expected to grow to $36.2 billion at a rate of about 29.9% through 2022. The growing applications of cannabis in the medical field is an important driver for the cannabis products market. Cannabis has several medical applications in conditions such as nausea and vomiting, glaucoma, epilepsy, and asthma. However, the presence of several legal norms related to the use and possession of cannabis is an important restraint on the cannabis products market.

The cannabis products market consists of sales of cannabis products and related services. Cannabis is a psychoactive drug which is obtained from the cannabis plant of the cannabaceae family. Cannabis can be used for the treatment of various diseases such as chronic pain, cancer pain, depression, anxiety disorders, sleep disturbances, and neurological disorders.

The global cannabis products market is further segmented based on type and geography.

By Type - The cannabis products market is segmented into flower, concentrates, and others.

By Geography - The global cannabis products is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, the North American cannabis products market accounts for the largest share in the global cannabis products market.

Trends In The Cannabis Products Market

Solar cannabis cultivation is an emerging trend in the cannabis products market. As cannabis cultivation requires a large amount of energy for lighting, heating, air-conditioning, and dehumidification systems, cannabis products manufacturing companies are investing in solar cannabis cultivation.

Potential Opportunities In The Cannabis Products Market

With increase in newly formed health reforms, increasing aging population, and rise in economic growth, the scope and potential for the global cannabis products market is expected to significantly rise in the forecast period.

Major players in the market are Canopy Growth Corporation, Aphria Inc., Aurora Cannabis, Cara Therapeutics, and GW Pharmaceuticals PLC.

Cannabis Products Global Market Report 2020 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides cannabis products market overviews, analyzes and forecasts cannabis products market size and growth for the global cannabis products market, cannabis products market share, cannabis products market players, cannabis products market segments and geographies, cannabis products market trends, cannabis products market drivers and cannabis products market restraints.

