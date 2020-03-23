Global Healthcare Claim Management Market 2020 Share, Trend, Segmentation and Forecast to 2026

This report covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies

PUNE, INDIA, March 23, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global healthcare claim management market is estimated to witness fast paced ascesion over the forecast period, as suggested by the market experts in the latest report. It comprises various tasks that include billing, filing, organization, updating, as well as processing of medical claims that are related to diagnosis, medication of patients, and treatment. One of the most significant factors driving the global healthcare claim management market is the increasing geriatric population. Apart from that, rising prevalence of chronic diseases is also expected to drive the global healthcare claim management market over the forecast period. There is an improvement in the focus of healthcare quality services, which in turn, is assisting the growth of the global healthcare claim management market. Additionally, the advent of innovative technologies which can be used to develop new age treatment methods is known to provide momentum to the snowballing healthcare claim management market over the assessment period.

The report has also covered some factors that are hindering the market growth for healthcare claim management. Increasing concerns towards the security and privacy of patient data and security limit are bound to create hesitancy towards the adoption of healthcare claim management software. Apart from that, there is a rising fear towards data breaches and usage of such data in the wrong manner, which is bound to restrain the market growth. Loss of confidentiality may cause organizations their clientele and credibility, which is creating a sense of insecurity towards the adoption of healthcare claim management market. Not just that, but poor availability of skilled IT professionals to assist the usage of advanced healthcare solutions is expected to hinder the growth of the global medical claims management solutions market. The National Health Insurer Report Card was published by American Medical Association which stated that around USD 17 billion could be potentially saved through the elimination of clerical errors in claims.

The key manufacturers covered in this report:

Accenture

Conduent

Oracle

Mckesson

IBM

Optum

Athenahealth

Cerner

Allscripts

Genpact

Market Segmentation

The global healthcare claim management market is studied for a set of segments to understand the functioning of the market landscape in a better manner. Such segmentation of the healthcare claim management market is carried out on the basis of product type, application, and region. Based on product type, the global healthcare claim management market is segmented into integrated solutions and standalone solutions. Based on application, the global healthcare claim management market is segmented into healthcare payers and healthcare providers.

Detailed Regional Analysis

The healthcare claim management market is segmented into the regions of North America, Asia Pacific (APAC), Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa (MEA). The healthcare claims management market present in North America is studied for the sub-segments of the US, Canada, and Mexico. North America’s market is expected to witness sizeable growth over the forecast period owing to the presence of a well-established healthcare sector which is expected to aid in the region’s market dominion over the forecast period. Furthermore, favorable government policies are expected to drive the global healthcare claim management market exponentially.

