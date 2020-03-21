Complimentary Online Store Setup For Business Owners Who Had To Close Due To COVID-19

CAMARILLO , CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, March 21, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ryan Satterfield, Founder of Planet Zuda LLC, is now offering free set- up services for Shopify online stores and Wordpress sites. These complimentary services are primarily for brick and mortar store owners as well as small business owners and independent contractors who do not have an online presence and were forced to shut down due to COVID-19.

Planet Zuda LLC is now offering to set up your Shopify store and include adding the first 5 items in your online store for free. They will also provide a complimentary how-to guide that explains how to use your new online store.

For business owners that offer a service or need to feature a portfolio, Planet Zuda LLC, is offering to set up a Wordpress site and theme as well as add limited text that business owners provide to be on the front page.

Due to the extreme impact the Corona Virus has already had on the economy,Planet Zuda LLC, will be offering a discounted rate to business owners for additional services beyond the complimentary initial set up. These complimentary services and discounts will continue until the National Emergency is lifted.



*customers pay for any and all additional costs incurred by customers, including but not limited to shopify fees. Only one complimentary service per customer.



