Coronavirus Coloring Book Covid-19

How to avoid the virus, how to identify symptoms of the virus and what do do if you think you have been exposed to the virus and much more from the CDC.

Helping children-parents understand Covid-19, dangers of the virus, how to prevent, is basic a must know for good health during this crisis. Education on Covid-19 is elemental and required.” — Wayne Bell Publisher

SAINT LOUIS, MO, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, March 21, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- THIS INFORMATION CAME FROM THE CENTERS FOR DISEASE CONTROL AND PREVENTION 'THE CDC'. Coronavirus Coloring Book details basics and information regarding this new and rare virus. Including how to avoid the virus, how to identify symptoms of the virus and what do do if you think you have been exposed to the virus and much more from the CDC. Corona viruses are a large family of viruses that are common in many different species of animals. It was originally believed the virus was transmitted via animal-to-person since the original outbreak and now the virus has begun spreading from person-to-person. Originally determined the first cases were linked to a large seafood and live animal market located in Wuhan City where both live and dead animals are sold. These type markets are considered hot spots for cross-species transmission of viruses.The Coronavirus educational book is 8.5 x 11 with a high quality, full color card stock cover is available wholesale on the company website coloringbook.com for only $3.97. The imprintable coronavirus coloring book version used by businesses for education in their local markets is available for as little as $0.38 cents each. Each inside page is a high-bright, white paper that children can use crayons, colored pencils, magic markers and even water colors on! The pages are perforated and the chip board back of the book can be used as an easel.The Coloring Books are notebook-style and the book contains at least 24 pages to provide hours of coloring fun with games, puzzles, mazes and connect the dots, word search and more. This is a perfect travel sized coloring book for a plane, train or car ride. Really Big Coloring Books are manufactured in St. Louis, MO USA and guaranteed 100% safe against non-toxic inks, paints and dyes! Really Big Coloring Books®, Inc. , headquartered in St. Louis, MO, is a multi-national company providing books, coloring books, musical products and other paper products. The company holds membership in industry organizations including The Missouri Press Association, System for Award Management for the U.S. Govt. (SAM), promotional products groups, SAGE, ASI, and PPAI, The International Book Publishers Assoc. (IBPA) and other publishing industry leading groups. A Member of the Library of Congress Copyright Office in book and music publishing.1-314-725-1452 for more information or visit the company website ColoringBook.com. The company owns more than 1600 web domains across the globe, all relating to books and music.

