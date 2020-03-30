Trusted Relationships Placed Front and Center for the Future of Economies

New Book by Cary Krosinsky, Lecturer, Yale College and the Yale School of Management

NEW HAVEN, CONNECTICUT, UNITED STATES, March 30, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- A new book "Modern China: Financial Cooperation for Solving Sustainability Challenges" to launch on May 18, 2020, details how if we don't come together to solve larger societal challenges on the environment and on inequality, societies will continue to struggle.The author, Cary Krosinsky, builds the case for applying Guanxi on a global basis, building trusted partnerships which can then work together on new ideas and solution categories and then share in the benefits both financially and to each of our societies.In the light of the COVID-19, the most immediate benefit of societies working together is learning how China quickly adapted its thinking and managed to protect the health of most of its population in this pandemic.Another key learning is how China used technology as a key driver to help the country react more quickly to COVID-19 than would otherwise be possible. China has learned, to its surprise, how much can be done online. The COVID-19 experience has expanded the potential for, and the success of, the online global economy – which interestingly also brings the world, even if only virtually for now, closer together.The book also discusses the opportunity for China to have meaningful, ongoing, positive transitions. The opportunity here is the establishment of minimum standards of practice that can raise the bar of societal conditions across all sectors, whether its regarding the wildlife trade, or anything else where there might be negative societal effects such as COVID-19.The book "Modern China: Financial Cooperation for Solving Sustainability Challenges" will launch on May 18, 2020, and will be available via Amazon.com at: https://www.amazon.com/Modern-China-Cooperation-Sustainability-Challenges/dp/3030392031/ref=mp_s_a_1_7?dchild=1&qid=1585588825&refinements=p_27%3ACary+Krosinsky&s=books&sr=1-7



