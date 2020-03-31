Finally, An Alternative Perspective for Modern Corporate Women

Newly-released nonfiction book offers timely and long-awaited response to mainstream “Lean In” message

PALO ALTO, CA, UNITED STATES, March 31, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- The past few weeks have been a stark reminder for many professionals that our careers are not our greatest priority. We’ve had to drop everything to manage our family, our health, and our safety. But even without a novel virus, modern women are tired of feeling pressured to Lean In and Have it All. We’re grateful for our professional opportunity but rather it came as a choice rather than the directive it has become.Released March 31, 2020, " Leaning Out: An Alternative Perspective for the Modern Corporate Woman " by Monica E. Pierce is a reflection on the flaws of today’s mainstream messages, how they impact professional women, and what readers can do to change their mindset, if they so choose.Unlike other authors in this genre who further encourage women to strain to meet the unrealistic demands of the corporate world, Pierce encourages her reader to do the opposite. Instead of striving to have it all, she asks, why not have just what you want?“The book is a shake-up to the themes we’ve heard our whole lives that continue to go unanswered. It’s an expression of the feelings that millions of women secretly have but are afraid to speak about because it's misunderstood. I want to bring these feelings out of the darkness and into the discussion of modern professional women.”Pierce explains how the Leaning Out message is not a contrast to- but rather an extension of women’s equality.“The women’s movement was never about getting more of us into boardrooms and corner offices. It was about our choice. Yet mainstream messages have lost sight of this and women’s professional accomplishment has instead become a directive. I want to make it a choice again and let women know it’s okay if they don’t want to climb the ladder as far as they possibly can. It’s okay if you choose to put your family or other personal interests before professional achievement. Doing so doesn’t make you a failure or anti-feminist.”'Leaning Out' by Monica E. Pierce is published by Gatekeeper Press and is available on Amazon currently at a promotional price of $2.99 for ebook. It is available in ebook, paperback, hardcopy, and soon audiobook via all major online global book retailers and distributors.Pierce has been featured in Working Mother magazine and on numerous podcasts. She is currently booking interviews and appearances with global media outlets whose audiences consist of professional women. Contact bookings@MonicaPierceServices.com or +1-805-441-3486. The book trailer, along with other media resources including sample interviews, can be found at www.monicaEpierce.com ###



