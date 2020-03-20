Argentina : Technical Assistance Report-Staff Technical Note on Public Debt Sustainability

Author/Editor:

International Monetary Fund. Western Hemisphere Dept.

March 20, 2020

This IMF staff technical note was prepared by Fund staff at the request of the Argentine authorities. Specifically, the authorities requested that Fund staff provide its view on the envelope of debt relief that could underpin a debt restructuring consistent with restoring debt sustainability with high probability. Staff is grateful to the authorities for their close collaboration and constructive engagement throughout the process of preparing this technical note.