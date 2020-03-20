There were 439 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 167,859 in the last 365 days.

Argentina : Technical Assistance Report-Staff Technical Note on Public Debt Sustainability

Author/Editor:

International Monetary Fund. Western Hemisphere Dept.

Publication Date:

March 20, 2020

Electronic Access:

Free Download. Use the free Adobe Acrobat Reader to view this PDF file

Summary:

This IMF staff technical note was prepared by Fund staff at the request of the Argentine authorities. Specifically, the authorities requested that Fund staff provide its view on the envelope of debt relief that could underpin a debt restructuring consistent with restoring debt sustainability with high probability. Staff is grateful to the authorities for their close collaboration and constructive engagement throughout the process of preparing this technical note.

Series:

Country Report No. 20/83

English

Publication Date:

March 20, 2020

ISBN/ISSN:

9781513537962/1934-7685

Stock No:

1ARGEA2020001

Format:

Paper

Pages:

19

