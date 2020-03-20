Argentina : Technical Assistance Report-Staff Technical Note on Public Debt Sustainability
Author/Editor:
International Monetary Fund. Western Hemisphere Dept.
Publication Date:
March 20, 2020
Electronic Access:
Free Download. Use the free Adobe Acrobat Reader to view this PDF file
Summary:
This IMF staff technical note was prepared by Fund staff at the request of the Argentine authorities. Specifically, the authorities requested that Fund staff provide its view on the envelope of debt relief that could underpin a debt restructuring consistent with restoring debt sustainability with high probability. Staff is grateful to the authorities for their close collaboration and constructive engagement throughout the process of preparing this technical note.
Series:
Country Report No. 20/83
English
Publication Date:
March 20, 2020
ISBN/ISSN:
9781513537962/1934-7685
Stock No:
1ARGEA2020001
Format:
Paper
Pages:
19
