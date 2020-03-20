Response to the early release of criminals

Releasing criminals into our community is irresponsible and dangerous. The 2nd Amendment was crafted precisely for times such as these.” — Mike Cargile

POMONA, CA, UNITED STATES, March 20, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CONGRESSIONAL CANDIDATE URGES PRESIDENT TO TEMPORARILY SUSPEND FIREARMS LAWS

In response to law enforcement’s decision to implement an early release of criminals

Pomona, CA: Congressional Candidate Mike Cargile, in California’s 35th District, in response to law enforcement officials attempt to stem the transmission of COVID-19, urged the President today to act in the interest of the safety and security of the families and businesses, locally and across the nation by requesting the following:

 Release any and all Federal law enforcement assets for immediate purposes of protecting American citizens put at risk by these early releases.

 Require the Department of Homeland Security to augment a mediating force to aid all First Responders.

 Should these assets be unavailable, under the same authority as a “hazard mitigation measure”, there should be a suspension of any and all Federal, State and Local laws and ordinances that restrict or restrain the buying and selling of firearms and ammunition.

Mike Cargile further stated that “The American citizens have a constitutional right to protect themselves and their families. Releasing criminals into our community is irresponsible and dangerous. The 2nd Amendment was crafted precisely for times such as these.”

Additionally he urged the President to “Please place the safety and future of this great nation squarely in the hands of ‘We the People’. We are standing shoulder to shoulder with one another, law enforcement and the National Guard.”

Mike Cargile is a Congressional Candidate for California’s 35th District running against Rep. Norma Torres. For further information, please visit www.CargileForCongress.com

