Developing Employees While Adhering to Social Distancing Practices
CoreAxis Consulting Reveals Innovative Remote Workforce Development SolutionsSOUTHBOROUGH, MASSACHUSETTS, UNITED STATES, March 23, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- COVID-19 and the unprecedented measures being taken to curtail the virus have left companies of all sizes scrambling to keep employees safe, while simultaneously finding ways to operate effectively and efficiently. As more employees are told to work remotely, they may feel uncertainty and a general lack of direction, guidance and support.
CoreAxis, a Boston-based provider of custom learning solutions, has developed a multi-faceted solution to help companies prepare their staff to work, learn and grow in a remote environment.
“As a fully remote company ourselves, we are intimately familiar with what goes into making a successful remote workforce,” says Mark Zides, CEO of CoreAxis. “The CoreAxis team has been providing corporate eLearning solutions (virtual training) for more than 19 years. We’re here to help companies keep their employee development goals on track while ensuring their safety and well-being during this challenging time.”
In response to this critical need, CoreAxis has developed a four-pronged approach to meet the needs of companies and remote workers during the COVID-19 pandemic and beyond:
• Working from Home: A Guide for Success. A new eLearning or Virtual Instructor-Led Training (vILT) course for remote workers
• Rapid LMS Launch – Learning Management System (LMS) learning portal for companies to manage and launch their virtual training, eLearning courses, videos and webinars
• COVID-19 Outbreak: Plan, Prepare, Respond. A new eLearning course on pandemic training
• Extended Library of Virtual Instructor-Led Training (vILT) courses
COREAXIS’ REMOTE WORKFORCE DEVELOPMENT SOLUTIONS
• Working from Home: A Guide for Success. This vILT or eLearning course provides recommendations, strategies and success factors for transitioning to a work from home environment. Mastering remote work is all about utilizing the right tools and processes to stay focused and connected. This course will help your business and remote teams become more productive.
• Rapid LMS (“Quick Launch”) – Because not all companies are equipped with an LMS to host, manage and launch their virtual learning content, we have “Quick Launch LMS.” This system can be installed and customized for clients in just a few short days. It will allow you to deploy eLearning courses, videos, webinars, communication, etc.
• COVID-19 Outbreak: Plan, Prepare, Respond. The experts at CoreAxis have created a pandemic eLearning course that offers guidance and information on actions we can all take to keep ourselves, our families and our colleagues healthy and safe. The course can be customized to include the organization’s logo and travel policies.
• Library of Virtual Instructor-Led Training (vILT) courses. For companies with remote teams or those that have been forced to cancel in-person training, CoreAxis has an expansive library of 90-minute vILT courses that offer engaging content and activities designed to bring teams together for remote learning. All CoreAxis courses are fully-customized to each client’s business and can be used on different modalities depending on the company’s needs.
About CoreAxis
For more than 19 years, CoreAxis has been designing and delivering immersive learning programs. We focus on being creative and practical, combining our high-quality models and eLearning best practices to develop memorable, engaging user experiences through all digital modalities.
From high-impact instructor-led and virtual training to eLearning and virtual reality, our innovative, award-winning solutions provide learners with the concepts and practical application experiences to create measurable results in individual and team performance.
For a full list of services and custom solutions, please visit www.coreaxis.com.
Mark Zides
CoreAxis Consulting
+1 508-485-8660
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.