Shema Kolainu – Hear Our Voices Introduces Direct Internet Education Services

BROOKLYN, NY, UNITED STATES, March 20, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- In order to continue educating and providing necessary services to over a thousand people with Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD) in the New York City area, Shema Kolainu – Hear Our Voices( SKHOV ) has worked tirelessly through the week to adjust its program to help students continue their education using a variety of internet-based tools.“In the pursuit of our mission where everyone counts, we will continue to provide the kind of service and acts of love and kindness to all those who need it during this time of crisis, which has impacted each and everyone one of us on different levels, causing much concern and confusion,” CEO and SKHOV Founder Dr. Joshua Weinstein said.As per the orders of the DOE, schools may not open their doors again until April 20th at the earliest. While providing staff a week to plan and adjust accordingly, SKHOV has announced the commencement of its daily Internet Education Program which will allow its teachers, therapists, and special services providers to offer distance learning courses to all enrolled students. SKHOV will also counsel parents and families to offer hope and reassurance.Each student has received a custom-made schedule providing support and therapy throughout the day. Families have also been given an individualized instructional packet to help carry over materials from the curriculum at home.The distance learning courses will help students maintain the skills they have learned in the classroom and prepare them for learning new skills while also keeping them safe from the spread of COVID-19.“At this time, it is critical to encourage calmness, vigilance and offer prayers so that we can overcome our fears and have a more positive daily itinerary,” Dr. Weinstein said.---Shema Kolainu - Hear Our Voices founded by Dr. Joshua Weinstein, offers a broad spectrum of evidence-based education and therapeutic programs to children with Autism Spectrum Disorder, (ASD) and related disabilities in a warm and nurturing environment. A nonpublic, nonprofit, multi-cultural school, we provide quality treatment, education, professional training and mentoring.



