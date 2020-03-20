Coronavirus Bottles Up Wine Lovers says Wine Expert, Uncorks Quarantine Wine Club

Coronvirus Bottles Up Wine Lovers Quarantine Wine Club from Big Hammer Wines Big Hammer Wines Uncorks Quarantine Wine Club

Online luxury wine retailer Big Hammer Wines announces its best offer ever with the Quarantine Wine Club. Stay home, stay safe, and drink wine!

Coronavirus is changing everything about daily life, including wine but we can still enjoy great wine at home. The Quarantine Wine Club offers wine lovers great priced wines at their doorstep.” — Greg Martellotto

BUELLTON, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, March 20, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Online luxury wine retailer Big Hammer Wines announces the launch of its Quarantine Wine Club to help wine drinkers who are self-quarantining but want to enjoy wine while at home.No reason to be bummed out over all the bad news when one can stay home, stay safe, and drink wine!Whether stuck at home dealing with kids, parents, or long days of depressing TV news, wine drinkers can savor their favorite wines or try something new.“The coronavirus is changing everything about daily life, including wine. But just because we’re staying home doesn’t mean we can’t still enjoy great wine. We wanted to reach out and offer some fun to wine lovers at home,” said Greg Martellotto, owner of Big Hammer Wines. “With our Quarantine Wine Club, wine lovers get a curated pack of wines at a great price shipped directly to their doorstep.”This introductory offer for new customers includes 6 bottles of premium, delicious wines that are ready to drink. The 6-pack is customizable for white, red, rosé, or mixed wine preferences and includes free shipping.Big Hammer Wine’s intrepid tasting team, who sample thousands of wines every year, have chosen a unique selection of wines to delight wine lovers while in self-quarantine.Because of self-isolation, people can’t travel or go out to eat. But they can whip up a savory dinner and open a nice bottle of top-quality wine to complement the food.They can call a local delivery service to pick up food from a favorite restaurant and drop it on the front porch. Check this list of food delivery services offering specials or discounts.Stay at home wine drinkers can indulge a love of travel and adventure at home with wines of the world. They can taste from among the most in-demand wineries in California and around the globe, including wines not available at local retailers.Enjoy a fun wine tasting experience without leaving home. Order the wine, order the food, sit back and relax.For those interested in natural wines lower in sugar and alcohol, BHW Real Wine Club has wines from small producers employing sustainable farming practices.The Quarantine Wine Club offer is for new customers and includes 6 bottles of premium, delicious wines that are ready to drink. The 6-pack is customizable for white, red, rosé, or mixed wine preferences and includes free shipping.The offer is temporary while self-quarantine remains in effect.ABOUT Big Hammer WinesSince its launch in 2009, Big Hammer Wines has been committed to sourcing wines of exceptional quality and value at every price point, from the U.S. and around the world.With an impressive direct-to-consumer (DTC) sales model, Big Hammer uses technology to integrate and improve the wine distribution channel, resulting in more favorable pricing.Inc. Magazine has recognized Big Hammer Wines as one of the fastest-growing companies in the U.S.To learn more about Big Hammer Wines, visit the website: https://www.bighammerwines.com/ or email Mike@Bighammerwines.com.

Big Hammer Wines Real Wine Club



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.