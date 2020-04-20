The Radicati Group Releases “Corporate Web Security Market, 2020-2024”

The Web Security market continues to see strong growth, as organizations of all sizes invest to protect against web-borne threats

The web security market will top $4.0 billion in revenues in 2020.” — Sara Radicati

PALO ALTO, CA, US, April 20, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- For Immediate ReleaseContact:The Radicati Group, Inc.(650) 322-8059Email: admin@radicati.comPalo Alto, CA – April 20, 2020 – The Radicati Group, Inc.’s latest in-depth study, “Corporate Web Security Market, 2020-2024” offers an analysis of the Corporate Web Security market. Web security is one of the most fundamental security solutions that an organization can deploy. Web security solutions are software, appliances, or cloud services that protect corporate users and networks from Web-based malware, and enable organizations to control employee behavior on the Internet, while preventing data loss.The study provides market size, installed base and revenue market share by vendor, four-year forecasts, as well as detailed analysis of major players in the market, including Barracuda Networks, Cisco, Clearswift, Forcepoint, iboss, Kaspersky, McAfee, Mimecast, Sophos, Symantec, Trend Micro, and Zscaler.According to the study, the Corporate Web Security market continues to see strong growth as organizations of all sizes continue to invest heavily in solutions to help protect themselves against web-borne threats. The market is expected will top $4.0 billion in revenues in 2020, and is expected to grow to over $6.6 billion by 2024.To order a copy of the study, or for additional information about our research, please visit our web site at http://www.radicati.com or contact us at 650-322-8059.About The Radicati Group, Inc.The Radicati Group covers all aspects of email, security, social media, instant messaging, information archiving, regulatory compliance, mobile, web services, unified communications, and more. The company provides both quantitative and qualitative information, including detailed market size, installed base and forecast information on a worldwide basis, as well as detailed country breakouts.The Radicati Group advises corporate organizations to assist them in selecting the right products to fit their business needs, and also works with vendors to define the best strategic direction for their products. The Radicati Group also works with investment firms on a worldwide basis to identify and assess new investment opportunities.



