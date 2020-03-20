Martin Mühleisen: Mitigating Economic Fallout of Coronavirus

March 20, 2020

Sustaining economies amid social isolation proving a challenge. (iStock by Getty Images/martin-dm)

The coronavirus has wreaked havoc on just about every aspect of life around the world. The limited human contact required to contain the spread of the virus is hindering economic activity and in turn, putting enormous pressure on the global economy. Martin Mühleisen heads the IMF's Strategy, Policy, and Review Department, which looks at IMF policies and advises management on strategic issues. In this podcast, Mühleisen says even if an individual country is fortunate enough to escape widespread viral contagion of the coronavirus, it's likely it will still feel the economic fallout.

Read Mühleisen's BLOG and others on the response to the coronavirus at Blogs.IMF.org

Martin Mühleisen is Director of the IMF's Strategy, Policy, and Review Department.

Download Transcript