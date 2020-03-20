AirView Wireless Touchscreen Portable Monitor Debutante at Kickstarter

HONG KONG, March 20, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Technology is growing both easier to use and more capable, but one area of computing has been left behind. Desktop computer users or smartphone users have not traditionally enjoyed the convenience of a touchscreen, until now.

But one tech firm is seeking to change this. AirView has announced a Kickstarter campaign to bring its advanced Wireless Multi-Touch Screen to market. With this incredible piece of tech, not only desktop users, but also users of a wide variety of devices can enjoy wireless touchscreen convenience combined with smartphone desktop features.

What Does the AirView Product Offer?

The AirView Wireless Multi-Touch Screen features more than just a fully laminated touchscreen. The device contains a complete suite of office and entertainment features, such as a screen, a dock, a charger, and speakers. The Wireless Multi-Touch Screen can be customized to users' individual needs for work or play.

It also includes USB-C and HDMI support, faster response times with less lag, 178-degree widescreen viewing, a built-in battery supporting superior life, and superior screen clarity and accuracy.

This device makes existing computers and other devices much more versatile and functional, especially on the go. Using digital devices for work, gaming, or other play will be easier.

AirView supports all kinds of devices, such as: iPhone, Mac, Windows, Samsung DeX, Huawei, Smartisan TNT, Android desktop, Nintendo Switch, Raspberry PI and laptop wireless or wired connect touchable.

Many will find that this eliminates the need for multiple devices and connecting wires cluttering their work and entertainment space.

Users can also use the AirView wireless touchscreen as part of their automobile’s infotainment system.



The AirView Campaign

AirView’s Kickstarter campaign offers a broad range of donation levels that entitle donors access to information, products, and more.

Now AirView products are ready to worldwide delivery. Another 4k resolution wirless touchscreen will be available in Summer 2020. Checkout the Kickstarter campaign link for super early bird specials.

AirView Expertise

AirView (https://airviewscreen.com) brings over three decades of expertise to advanced product development. Their goal is nothing less than revolutionizing how the world uses smartphones and computers. The Wireless Multi-Touch Screen’s benefits are expected to make it one of the company’s top-selling products going forward. Those seeking to contact AirView should do so through using the contact screen on the website. A representative will respond with answers to any questions and address any concerns.



