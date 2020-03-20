When a company announces a recall, market withdrawal, or safety alert, the FDA posts the company's announcement as a public service. FDA does not endorse either the product or the company.

Summary

Company Announcement Date: March 19, 2020 FDA Publish Date: March 20, 2020 Product Type: Food & Beverages Allergens Reason for Announcement: Recall Reason Description Undeclared milk and soy Company Name: Lindt & Sprüngli Brand Name: Product Description: Product Description

Company Announcement

Lindt & Sprüngli (USA) Inc. of Stratham, New Hampshire, is issuing a voluntary recall of one lot of its Lindt Excellence 85% Cocoa chocolate bars due to the bars being wrapped in the wrong packaging. The bars are labeled as Excellence 85% Cocoa, but contain Lindt Excellence Dark Caramel Sea Salt bars. Therefore, this product does not contain accurate information about allergens. Consumers who have a food allergy or have any sensitivity to milk or soy should not consume the product as it could result in a serious or life-threatening allergic reaction.

The recalled Lindt Excellence 85% Cocoa Chocolate Bars were distributed nationwide to wholesale and online retailers.

The recalled Lindt Excellence 85% Cocoa chocolate bars are labeled with Lot Code L5539, a Best Before date of 11-30-2020, and UPC of 3746601645.

Lindt has received no reports of any illness, allergic reactions or allergen-related complaints for this product to date. The recall was initiated following consumer contacts regarding the wrong product inside the Lindt Excellence 85% Cocoa bar.

Consumers who may have purchased this product may contact Lindt USA directly for a voucher for replacement product.