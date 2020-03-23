Sagacious IP has launched a Coronavirus Research Assistance Program to contribute to the ongoing global efforts to combat COVID-19.

Sagacious IP Launches Coronavirus Research Assistance Program for the Global Science Community

As COVID-19 continues to disrupt the global economy and people’s lives, the role of Science in finding a cure to the virus is critical. Sagacious IP has launched a Coronavirus Research Assistance Program to contribute to the ongoing global efforts to combat COVID-19. This program is essentially aimed at helping scientists accelerate discovery of prevention and/or cure for COVID-19.

About the Coronavirus Research Assistance Program and Why Sagacious IP

Sagacious IP has one of the widest access to global patent/non-patent literature in multiple languages and has diverse multi-lingual team to analyze and translate such literature. Further, Sagacious IP has in the past successfully supported accelerated development of cures for many rare diseases by working closely with scientists working on them.

In this time of current crisis, we are committed to help researchers get timely & exhaustive information about previous research on Corona or similar viruses so they can accelerate their efforts to find a cure/prevention.

Under this program, Sagacious IP is committing 1,000 hours of free professional information support to the members of the global science and research community working to tackle the COVID-19 outbreak. Notably, this program allows you to request researched information from Sagacious IP to give direction to your ongoing research, navigate any invention roadblocks and get expert guidance to help you accelerate R&D efforts. This information can be requested based on study of past research related to coronaviruses and any similar viruses.

Researchers can also download an overview of existing scientific literature, both patent and non-patent on the coronavirus for free through this link.

“Being a microbiologist who previously worked in labs to find cure for prevalent diseases, I do understand the pressure researchers are in when they are racing against time. I have personally seen how getting the information timely can reduce the time to output. When I was researching Tuberculosis, our team was struggling for almost 2.5 years before we got the right information from a professional research organization, taking us to the next stage within next 4 months,” said Tarun Kumar Bansal, President, Sagacious IP, on the launch of the program.

“At Sagacious IP, we have supported number of research programs (for example for a rare disease called DMD) in the past. The Coronavirus Research Assistance program is very close to my heart and we will try our best to support scientists get success quickly,” said Tarun Kumar Bansal, President, Sagacious IP, on the launch of the program,” he added.

Click here to know more about the Coronavirus Research Assistance Program as well as request free custom research from Sagacious' experts.



About Sagacious IP

Sagacious Research is a leading, value-driven, and, technology-focused IP research firm that provides reliable support services to the worldwide IP community. Headquartered in India, we have presence in the US, China, Japan and Europe, offering IP services to Fortune 500s, law firms, start-ups and R&D organizations. We are local with a global reach, leveraging expertise of 300+ techno legal professionals that have successfully delivered 12,500+ projects globally to 1200+ clients. Our continued success relies on our capacity to attract and nurture the industry's finest talent. We focus heavily on employee growth through in-house skill development programs and higher education sponsorship. Our dynamic open-door policy ensures two-way communication between employees and the leadership team. We also prioritize employee physical and mental wellbeing through our unique Employee Assistance Program, which focuses on the holistic wellbeing of employees and assists employees to seek help any time of the day for any personal or work-related matter. For us, success comes with the mark we make as an organization – on the industry, our clients, our communities and each other.

