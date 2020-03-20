Polybutadiene Market To Reach USD 16.44 Billion By 2027 | Reports and Data

Polybutadiene Market Reports and Data

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, March 20, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Global Polybutadiene Market is forecast to reach USD 16.44 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Reports and Data. Polybutadiene or polybutadiene rubber (PBR) is one of the most used synthetic elastomers which has quite similar properties like natural rubber or polyisoprene. Polybutadiene is suitable for end-uses with high exposure to low temperatures. Polybutadiene is the second-largest synthetic elastomer after styrene-butadiene rubber (SBR) by the volume of consumption globally. High resilience than, high impact resistance, low hysteresis loss, and high abrasion resistance are some of the properties of this elastomer, which are more prominent than the similar natural rubbers. Polybutadiene has the highest usage in the tire manufacturing industries.High wear & tear resistance due to the low coefficient of friction & strength properties with superior resistance to low temperatures makes it highly preferable for tire manufacturing, polymer impact modifying, sports accessories, and other industrial rubber applications. The continuous expansion of the automotive & automotive tire, industrial rubber, and polymer industries is expected to drive the demand.Asia Pacific region is forecasted to grow with the highest CAGR of 6.1% in the period 2019 – 2027, owing to high market penetration of the green tires coupled with the extensive demand for this chemical compound as an impact modifier in various polymer industries, especially in regions like India and China.Click to get a SAMPLE PDF (Including Full TOC, Table & Figures) @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/sample-enquiry-form/2608 Further key findings from the report suggest• The transition metal catalysts produce a high stereo-regular form of polybutadiene with one main polymer chain on the same side of carbon-carbon double bond in the structure. High cis polybutadiene typically consists of nearly 94% of cis content which provides higher strength and increases cut growth resistance in the cured product. This high cis polybutadiene is projected to get the highest growth of 6.1% due to the higher inclination towards the green tires worldwide.• Growing penetration of online retailing businesses for chemicals and materials, especially in the emerging nations from Asia Pacific, is helping the market grow by broadening the outreach in the areas where the offline vendors are unavailable. Also, due to the non-involvement of distributors in the supply chain model, the profit margin is way more than that of the offline retailing sub-segment. The online retailing is expected to gain a market share of 34.1% by 2027.• Europe would reach a market share of 20.5% by 2027 and would grow at a CAGR of 4.9% in the forecast period. Netherland and Germany have some of the valuable players in this region.• North America is forecasted to witness significant growth in the overall market, with 25.7% of market possession by 2027 and CAGR of 5.8% during the forecast period. The US possesses the highest market share in this region and some of the vital player in the market.• Key participants include The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, JSR Corporation, Synthos S.A., Reliance Industries Limited, LyondellBasell Industries N.V., LG Chem Ltd., Versalis S.P.A., Ube Industries, Ltd., Kumho Petrochemical Co., Ltd., and Mitsubishi Corporation, among others.Buy this research study on Cancer Biomarkers Market Report 2016-2026@ https://www.reportsanddata.com/checkout-form/2608 For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data have segmented the global Polybutadiene market on the basis of the end-use, sales channel, applications, and region:Type Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Kilo Tons; 2016-2027)• High Cis Polybutadiene• Low Cis Polybutadiene• High Trans Polybutadiene• High Vinyl Polybutadiene• OthersSales Channel Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Kilo Tons; 2016-2027)• Online Retailing• Offline RetailingApplications Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Kilo Tons; 2016-2027)• Tire Manufacturing• Polymer Impact Modification• Industrial Rubber• Chemical Industry• OthersRegional Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Kilo Tons; 2016-2027)• North Americao U.S• Europeo U.Ko France• Asia Pacifico Chinao Indiao Japan• MEA• Latin Americao BrazilBrowse the Complete Report Description and Full TOC@ https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/polybutadiene-market About Reports and DataReports and Data is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. 