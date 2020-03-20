RAPIDLY RISING ROCKERS DOWNTOWN MYSTIC SET TO RELEASE EAGERLY ANTICIPATED NEW ALBUM BETTER DAY ON APRIL 17

Album and lead single have been turning heads throughout the United States and United Kingdom since releasing digitally in late January

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, March 20, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- DownTown Mystic will release the brand-new Better Day via Sha-La Music on April 17! The release will be serviced to Americana Radio (AMA) by Jenni Finlay Promotions and has an add date of April 6. Better Day will mark the return of DownTown Mystic (the alter ego for American rocker Robert Allen) to the format since their most successful release, DownTown Nashville, four years ago.The Better Day single and album were digitally released on January 24 and distributed worldwide through AWAL/Kobalt Music. The Better Day single has been getting a great response at Worldwide Radio with over 300 stations in 27 countries playing it. In the UK, the single is being played on over 80 stations, easily making it DownTown Mystic’s best release there to date.No surprise: Allen found inspiration from a legendary rock singer. “I wanted the album to have an overall positive vibe and 'Better Day' was the perfect song to build on,” he says. “I'm a big Tom Petty fan and as a nod to him, the track features a 12-string Rickenbacker guitar that he made a trademark of his sound. I purposely created the instrumental break as an homage to Tom and his memory.”For radio inquiries, please contact Jenni Finlay at Jenni Finlay Promotions, jenni@jennifinlay.com.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.