Understanding Allergy Symptoms During COVID-19

Pollen Wise Provides Hourly Data on Pollen to Help Users Own Their Seasonal Allergies!

UTAH, UNITED STATES, March 20, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- This year’s seasonal allergies are second-string to concerns of the Corona Virus but allergy sufferers are feeling the itch as they try and convince people that “it’s just allergies.” As people across the country self-isolate, many are choosing to spend more time outdoors. How can you identify your seasonal allergies symptoms and avoid worry of COVID-19?

Utah-based company Pollen Wise has the solution. Its Apple and Andorid app allows users around the nation to see on-the-hour pollen counts in their area. By checking the Pollen Wise app, users can calm their anxiety about symptoms that may also align with the flu or COVID-19. Sore throat and a cough? It may just be that pollen is spiking in your area.

“When we first created Pollen Wise, we knew it would be beneficial to allergy users, but we didn’t know that it could also be a valuable resource to people during a pandemic like this,” said Dr. Landon Bunderson, a co-founder of Pollen Wise.

“We use a robust network of sensors to create a more accurate picture of pollen for users. The app shows you the highs and lows throughout the day, as well as predictions on the best times to be outside. During a social isolation like we are in today, you could check the Pollen Wise app and know that between 2-3 p.m. are bad times to be outside. You’ll be able to mitigate your allergy symptoms better.”

You can find out more about Pollen Wise at www.pollenwise.com or download the app on Apple or Android.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.