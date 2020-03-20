Maness Veteran Medical Enters into an Exclusive Partnership with Arise Healthcare Products (Q2 Solution)

Maness Veteran Medical SDVOSB

The Q2 Solution reduces strain and repetitive motion injuries in caregivers

ASHEVILLE, NC, USA, March 20, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Maness Veteran Medical, SDVOSB, is proud to announce an exclusive partnership with Arise Healthcare Products, manufacturer of the Q2 Solution , a game-changer in the medical community for nurses, caregivers, and patients alike. Manufactured in the U.S., this revolutionary incontinent pad helps caregivers stay within the Q2 protocol, turning and changing patients every two hours to help avoid pressure ulcers. It also reduces strain and repetitive motion injuries in nurses and other caregivers by allowing them to turn and change a patient without the need for holding them up during the process.The Q2 Solution features a velcro positioning strap, absorbent pad, and perforated removable window. The Q2 Solution addresses the Q2 Protocol, repositioning every two hours, risk of injury caused by repetitive lifting, unassisted cleaning and repositioning, and risks of pressure ulcers. This valuable product facilitates hands-free changing, faster, easier wound care, and more efficient pericare, and saves time and money all-around.According to published reports, nurse back injuries cost an estimated $16 billion annually in worker’s compensation benefits. Medical treatment, lost workdays, light duty and employee turnover cost an additional $10 billion.As always, Maness Veteran Medical's overwhelming concern is bringing the world's best products to the veterans, and quickly. The Q2 Solution not only helps veterans, but helps the wonderful caregivers assisting them daily.Please reach out today for samples, or to place an order, as our vision is to have these in every VA in the country this year.

Click Here to View a Demonstration of the Q2 Solution



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.