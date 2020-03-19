8th IMF Statistical Forum: Measuring Climate Change: The Economic and Financial Dimensions

CALL FOR PAPERS

The 8th Statistical Forum of the International Monetary Fund will take place in Washington, D.C. on November 18–19, 2020. The Forum is a platform for policymakers, researchers, private sector, regulators and compilers of economic and financial data to come together to discuss cutting-edge issues in macroeconomic and financial statistics and to build support for statistical improvements.

The theme of this year’s Statistical Forum is “Measuring Climate Change: The Economic and Financial Dimensions.” The risks posed by climate change are wide-ranging and profound. Both the risks and the mitigations have strong economic and financial dimensions. Climate change is becoming macro critical for public policy concerns ranging from fiscal imbalances to financial stability, as well as food and water security and impacts on vulnerable populations and regions. However, the existing frameworks for statistics related to climate change–either conceptual, analytical or empirical–are not yet sufficiently developed to provide sound data for evidence-based policy making.

The Statistical Forum Program Committee seeks proposals for empirical or conceptual papers on climate-related topics, in particular on measuring how economic activity is damaging the environment, risks to economic and financial stability, effects on the sustainability of growth, and actions and activities to mitigate or adapt to climate change. What statistics are needed to answer these questions? Topics of primary interest are listed below:

Which indicators on the economic and financial dimensions of climate change do policymakers need?

What data are available and what are the key data gaps?

What are the data sources and compilation methods needed?

What can be the near-term statistical response and how should it be provided?

Beyond the short-term, what should be the core statistical framework of a medium- to long-term strategy for sound and sufficiently detailed data to support policymaking?

Cost-benefit analysis of policy needs and statistical constraints. What to prioritize? And how?

Authors interested in contributing a paper to the 8th Statistical Forum should submit an indication of interest and an abstract describing the main ideas of the paper by May 15, 2020 to STAForum@imf.org. Please use the contact author’s name as the name of the attached file. Authors of selected proposals will be contacted by May 30, 2020. The deadline for submitting a first draft of the paper is August 31, and the final version and presentation are requested no later than September 30. In evaluating the proposals, the Program Committee will consider relevance to the theme and areas of interest of the Forum, originality, feasibility, and the importance of the contribution. Travel and hotel expenses of the presenting author will be covered by the conference organizers. Further information on the conference program will be posted on the IMF website www.imf.org.