Five Programs at MGH Institute of Health Professions Receive Impressive Marks from U.S. News & World Report

Physical Therapy, Speech-Language Pathology, Occupational Therapy, Master of Science in Nursing, and Doctor of Nursing Practice are ranked on 2021 list.

BOSTON, MA, 02129, March 19, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Five graduate programs at MGH Institute of Health Professions received impressive marks in the 2021 Best Graduate Schools list released March 17 by U.S. News & World Report.Three of the programs are in the School of Health and Rehabilitation Sciences, while two programs are in the School of Nursing. All the programs are integrated into the MGH Institute’s renowned interprofessional education and practice curriculum, known as IMPACT Practice, in which students learn from and with each other so they are prepared to work in health care teams that improve patient outcomes.The Doctor of Physical Therapy remains the top-ranked program in New England, and is 9th out of 217 ranked programs in the country, placing it in the top 4% of all physical therapy programs.Also maintaining its top rank in New England is the Master of Science in Speech-Language Pathology, which is ranked 10th in the country out of 260 ranked programs. It is in the top 4% of all speech-language pathology programs.The Doctor of Occupational Therapy, in its first year of eligibility, is ranked 23rd in the country. The OTD, which was the first entry-level doctoral program developed in New England, is in the top 12% out of 193 ranked programs. “We are especially thrilled that our OTD program is ranked so highly the first time it was eligible,” said Dr. Michael Iwama, dean of the School of Health and Rehabilitation Sciences. “This indicates the confidence of our peers in the early success we have demonstrated in occupational therapy.”The Master of Science in Nursing, which was among the first direct-entry programs developed in the country, placed in the top 30% of nurse practitioner programs in the United States.The Doctor of Nursing Practice is ranked second in Greater Boston. The post-professional program offers advanced-practice nurses a path to expand their knowledge and leadership skills.“These rankings clearly show that the programs at the MGH Institute continue to be acknowledged as being among the best in the country,” said Dr. Alex Johnson, provost and vice president for academic affairs. “It is the result of the exceptional talent of our faculty, the excellence of our students, and the accomplishments of our graduates that our programs have been recognized for their quality.”About MGH Institute of Health ProfessionsTeam-based care, delivered by clinicians skilled in collaboration and communication, leads to better outcomes for patients. That’s why MGH Institute of Health Professions integrates interprofessional education into its academic programs. Much of it occurs in the Charles A. and Ann Sanders IMPACT Practice Center where students from across the health professions learn from and with each other.Approximately 1,600 students at its Charlestown Navy Yard campus learn and collaborate in teams across disciplines as they pursue post-baccalaureate, master’s, and doctoral degrees in genetic counseling, nursing, occupational therapy, physical therapy, physician assistant studies, speech-language pathology, health professions education, and rehabilitation sciences. The interprofessional learning model extends to hundreds of hospitals, and clinical, community, and educational sites, in Greater Boston and beyond.The MGH Institute is the only degree-granting affiliate of Partners HealthCare, New England’s largest health provider. It has educated more than 8,200 graduates since its 1977 founding. It is fully accredited by the New England Commission of Higher Education.



