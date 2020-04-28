Michigan US Navy Veterans Lung Cancer Advocate Appeals to a Navy Veteran or Person with Lung Cancer in Michigan Who Also Had Heavy Asbestos Exposure to Call for Direct Access to the Lawyers at KVO-Get Compensated!

Factory

"If you have lung cancer and you had heavy exposure to asbestos decades ago the lawyers at Karst von Oiste-KVO will work overtime to make your compensation claim easier-with the fewest hassles.” — Michigan US Navy Veterans Lung Cancer Advocate

DETROIT , MICHIGAN , USA, April 28, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Michigan US Navy Veterans Lung Cancer Advocate says, "We are appealing to a Navy Veteran or person with lung cancer anywhere in Michigan who had significant exposure to asbestos decades ago to get compensated. Most Navy Veterans or people with lung cancer who also had heavy exposure to asbestos do not realize the $30 billion dollar-asbestos trust funds were set up for them too. The typical person we are hoping to identify is over 60 years old and the compensation for them might exceed a hundred thousand dollars-even if they smoked cigarettes. We are also reaching out to auto-truck plant workers with lung cancer-who had heavy exposure to asbestos before 1982.

"To get the compensation job done for a person like this we offer direct access to the lawyers at the law firm of Karst von Oiste-KVO. These remarkable lawyers have been assisting Navy Veterans and people with asbestos exposure lung cancer nationwide for decades and they are responsible for over a billion dollars in financial compensation for people like this. If you have lung cancer and you had significant exposure to asbestos decades ago the lawyers at Karst von Oiste-KVO will do everything possible to make your compensation claim process easier-with the fewest possible hassles. However, they will work overtime to get you the best possible compensation results. For direct access to the lawyers at Karst von Oiste-KVO please call 800-714-0303." www.karstvonoiste.com/



The Michigan US Navy Veterans Lung Cancer Advocate is offering to assist a Navy Veteran or person with asbestos exposure lung cancer in Michigan to organize the how, where and when they were exposed to asbestos. They call this free service the 'list' and it is this vital information that becomes the foundation for a compensation claim as the would be happy to explain at 800-714-0303. https://Michigan.USNavyLungCancer.Com



The Michigan US Navy Veterans Lung Cancer Advocate’s free services are available to people with asbestos exposure lung cancer or mesothelioma in Detroit, Flint, Grand Rapids, Lansing, Ann Arbor, Troy, Farmington Hills or anywhere in Michigan. https://Michigan.USNavyLungCancer.Com

High risk work groups for exposure to asbestos in Michigan include US Navy Veterans, auto plant workers, workers at one of Michigan’s dozens of power plants, manufacturing workers, public utility workers, plumbers, welders, electricians, millwrights, auto mechanics, machinists, or construction workers. Typically, these types of workers had significant exposure to asbestos during the 1950’s, 1960’s, 1970’s, or 1980’s. www.karstvonoiste.com/

According to the American Cancer Society for nonsmokers who have been exposed to asbestos in their workplace the risk of lung cancer is five times that of unexposed workers. https://www.cdc.gov/cancer/lung/statistics/index.htm.



States with the highest incidence of lung cancer include Kentucky, West Virginia, Maine, Tennessee, Mississippi, Ohio, Indiana, Louisiana, Arkansas, Missouri, North Carolina, Rhode Island, Alabama, and Delaware. www.karstvonoiste.com/

For more information about asbestos exposure please visit the NIH’s website on this topic: https://www.cancer.gov/about-cancer/causes-prevention/risk/substances/asbestos/asbestos-fact-sheet.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.