Professional Basketball Player, Rondae Hollis-Jefferson Signs as Global Ambassador for Amuka Esports

TORONTO, ON, CANADA, March 20, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Amuka Esports has announced that professional basketball player Rondae Hollis-Jefferson will be joining the company as a Global Ambassador. Hollis-Jefferson started his professional career playing 4 seasons with Brooklyn before signing with Toronto in 2019.Off the court, Hollis-Jefferson is an avid gamer and enjoys competing in games such as Fortnite at a high level. “I’m very excited to be joining Amuka Esports as their global ambassador. My love for gaming is based on the same reasoning for loving basketball. The fierce competition, the fans, the community. It makes me super excited to see the growth trajectory that this space has to offer, and I look forward to connecting with more fans who share that passion” according to Rondae Hollis-Jefferson. He’ll be working with Amuka on new tournaments, live-streams and live activations.Over the past few years we have seen many former and current NBA professionals take active roles in the esports industry. Three-time NBA champion Rick Fox is one example as he founded one of the most iconic League of Legends teams, Echo Fox. Many current players such as Paul George, Joel Embiid and Luka Doncic are very active on the streaming platform Twitch, and regularly game with their fans.The focus for Amuka Esports is building up its local esports hub in Toronto. This includes Waves Gaming, the largest esports venue in Canada, a tournament team, content team and esports incubator. “As we continue to build up our gaming community in Toronto, we wanted an ambassador that speaks to our local roots but at the same time can have a global impact. We are very excited to be working with Rondae Hollis-Jefferson on creating new content, tournaments and some badass activations,” says Ben Feferman , CEO of Amuka Esports.Amuka Esports engaged with creative marketing and branding agency, Rozaay Management and global law firm MKM Group to find the best fitting athlete entrepreneur for this opportunity.For more information on Amuka Esports please contact ben@amukaesports.comAbout Amuka EsportsAmuka Esports creates localized esports hubs in cities across North America. Each hub consists of a game venue, tournament organizer, content team, merchandise brands and incubator.DisclaimersThis press release contains “forward-looking statements” including statements with respect to Amuka Ventures Inc., dba “Amuka Esports” and its acquisitions or its business lines. All forward-looking statements are based on current beliefs as well as various assumptions. By their very nature, forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Readers should not rely on these forward-looking statements as a number of important factors could cause the actual outcomes to differ materially. This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any securities of Amuka Esports or its subsidiaries.



