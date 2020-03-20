Sparkle Wash Starts Soft Washing in Texarkana

Sparkle Wash is a pressure washing company, but is now offering soft wash services based on public demand.

TEXARKANA, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, March 20, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Sparkle Wash Texarkana is now offering soft washing services. The Texarkana pressure washing company added the new service based upon local demand. Soft washing in Texarkana has proven to be a reliable and effective method of cleaning roofs and building exteriors over the past few years. Soft washing is achieved with a mixture of powerful, biodegradeable, disinfecting, chemicals that are mean to kill any algae, mold, mildew, or other potential organism on the exterior of a building before washing them away. It has been named the “soft wash” to differentiate it from the process of power washing, which derives its name from utilizing extreme pressure to clean the exteriors of buildings. Soft washing has proven to be a safe alternative to pressure or power washing, largely due to the fact that both of those methods may unfortunately lead to serious building or structural damage to more fragile and delicate buildings / materials. By utilizing a soft wash instead of the more dangerous power wash, you can achieve the same thorough cleaning without the risk of stripping away whatever material it is that is being cleaned.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.