Denny Waxman Warns Against Panicking During Coronavirus Outbreak

The coronavirus is creating mass panic. This is problematic as fear and stress makes us acidic and lowers our resistance to illness.

PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES, March 19, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- When we are acidic we are not able to utilize oxygen properly and immunity and many bodily processes are weakened. So it is even more important to start or keep to a healthy diet and lifestyle. Dietary and lifestyle practices that are naturally alkalizing make abundant nutrients and more oxygen available in our blood. In addition to strengthening our immunity, all bodily processes and thinking ability.Hopefully, it will turn out that the coronavirus is no worse than the common flu even though it seems to spread more easily. In my experience if a healthy person gets the flu it turns out to be a mild case. Strong health does not mean that we never get sick. If you are tired, over-stressed or rundown you may get a cold, flu or possibly even the coronavirus. Strong health means that we have the ability to recover quickly and efficiently by natural means using daily foods and home remedies. Sickness is always a warning sign that we need to make some changes and take better care.We all have the natural ability to maintain health. It may be wise to use the coronavirus as an opportunity to strengthen our own health and that of our loved ones. Here are some guidelines to strengthen resistance to all viral and bacterial infections. Of course, good nutrition, keeping your home clean and orderly, getting good sleep by early to bed and early to rise, washing your hands frequently and avoiding contact are the first measures to adopt.Things to AvoidThe combination of dairy food and fructose weakens our immunity. I have found this combination to be the most harmful for a wide variety of problems. High fructose corn syrup, agave nectar and concentrated fruit sweeteners seem to be the worst.Illnesses that come in the spring are usually caused by and worsened by animal foods so it is important to avoid all meat, poultry and eggs.Simple sugars, artificial sweeteners and refined carbohydrates should also be avoided.Dietary PracticesEat grains with every meal. Brown rice, barley, farro, millet and buckwheat are especially helpful.Have at least one vegetable dish with every meal including breakfast.Include a variety of cruciferous vegetables (cabbage, broccoli, arugula, kale, daikon, etc.).Try to keep grains and vegetables relatively equal by volume on your plate.Have a wide variety of blanched vegetables and steamed greens often or daily.Try to have miso soup or clear shoyu soup several times a week or daily.Have a variety of other healthful foods including beans, tofu, tempeh, seeds, nuts and fruits.Use seaweed in cooking (kombu and wakame) and as side dishes (arame or hiziki).Use dried shiitake, dried maitake and other mushrooms in soups and other dishes.Have naturally pickled and fermented foods daily including miso or shoyu soup, sauerkraut or kimchi, umeboshi plums, unyeasted sourdough bread, brown rice or apple cider vinegar or umeboshi vinegar.Drink bancha twig tea, roasted barley tea, dandelion root tea or filtered water.Lifestyle Practices to Keep You Alkaline:Eat slowly and chew your food well until it is liquid.Try not to overeat.Walk outside at least 30 minutes a day.Rub your entire body gently with a hot, damp cloth daily for about 15 minutes to activate your lymph, blood and energy circulation and deeply clean your skin.Practice breathing, meditation, yoga or chi-kung daily.Laugh and have good conversations.Reflect on and marvel at nature, it’s beauty and endless ability to regenerate.If you should come down with the coronavirus or flu, contact a qualified macrobiotic counselor for guidance, in addition to seeking medical attention.How Do I Schedule a Macrobiotic Counseling Session with Denny Waxman - Call 215-271-1858 to schedule an appointment to see Denny Waxman in-person, Zoom or FaceTime. Each session is one hour long.- Next fill out the health assessment online which will include a health history (birth place and date), present concerns, or any other questions you may have.- Along with that you will also need to send a recent headshot (This is important for Denny to see your face and get a reading on your health and be able to give his recommendations)- If meeting through FaceTime or Zoom, setup in a place with good wifi.Resources Coronavirus Webinar Video - This webinar is a video recording from the live discussion about the coronavirus & includes a handout that tackles the following topics:Should We Be Worried About It?The Macrobiotic View of Bacterial & Viral DiseasesAn Overview of Communicable DiseasesAssessment of Current CDC RecommendationsSpring vs. Fall Illnesses“What to Avoid” ChecklistDietary ChecklistLifestyle Checklist5 of Susan Waxman’s Recipes & Remedies for Stronger Immunity The Ultimate Guide to Eating for Longevity for more details about health supporting lifestyle practices and delicious healthful recipes. There are also a variety of macrobiotic cookbooks that have wonderful and supportive recipes.



