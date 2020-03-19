Dear Colleague: Update on House Floor Schedule
In light of the guidance issued by the CDC, we will be adjusting the House schedule. It is my intention that the House will not return to session until we are in a position to vote on the third piece of emergency legislation to respond to the economic impact of this crisis...
