Hoyer Statement on the Unemployment Insurance Claims Report

“Today’s unemployment insurance claims report, which showed a one-third increase in claims last week, displays the seriousness of the coronavirus outbreak’s impact on families in our economy. With so much uncertainty and so many of the nation’s businesses disrupted, workers are being let go without pay. Ensuring that those who are losing their paychecks due to our national commitment to limiting the spread of the coronavirus can get the assistance they need will be critical to meeting this challenge. That’s why the Democratic-led House insisted on including an expansion of unemployment insurance benefits in the Families First Coronavirus Response Act, which was signed into law last night. It is why we will continue to insist as well that the federal government does everything necessary to help families get through this difficult time so that they can pay their bills, keep food on the table, and get the health care they need. We will not rest in meeting our responsibilities to the American people.”