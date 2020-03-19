There were 534 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 167,973 in the last 365 days.

Streaming of Porsche annual press conference

Streaming of Porsche annual press conference Fiscal year 2019

Stuttgart . On Friday, 20 March, 2020, Oliver Blume (Chairman of the Executive Board) and Lutz Meschke (Deputy Chairman of the Executive Board and Member of the Executive Board for Finance and IT) will present an overview of the 2019 fiscal year results of Porsche AG.

Porsche NewsTV will offer a stream of the press conference, which starts at 10:00 a.m. (CET). German: newstv.porsche.de English: newstv.porsche.com

The recording of the annual press conference will be available there afterwards for download and integration in other websites.

Alongside the business figures, Porsche will also publish its Annual and Sustainability Report on this coming Friday. The online version will then be available as a PDF download in the Porsche Newsroom and on a separate microsite: https://newsroom.porsche.com/reports

In addition, an interactive comparison of key figures will make it possible to display and compare figures from previous years.

3/19/2020

Further information and pictures for journalists and media representatives can be found on the Porsche press database at http://presse.porsche.de/.

