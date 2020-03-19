Streaming of Porsche annual press conference
Current Press releases
Streaming of
Porsche annual press conference
Fiscal year 2019
Stuttgart
. On Friday, 20 March, 2020, Oliver Blume (Chairman of the
The recording of the annual press conference will be available there afterwards for download and integration in other websites.
Alongside the business figures,
In addition, an interactive comparison of key figures will make it possible to display and compare figures from previous years.
3/19/2020
Further information and pictures for journalists and media representatives can be found on the
EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.