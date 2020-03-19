The Future Of Travel Clothes - Sustainable & Ethical

Hempton shirts are the future for travel clothing, made from the most sustainable fibre on the planet, organic hemp.

SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA, March 19, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Hempton is a woman founded Australian company. On March 3rd, we launched our very first crowdfunding campaign to introduce our sustainable brand, and fund the production of our first range of shirts, that are made from the most sustainable fibre on the planet, hemp.

Hemp has amazing natural properties which makes it the perfect fabric for travel clothes. It is antimicrobial, UV protective, resistant to odours, breathable, and moisture wicking. It is also the strongest natural fibre on Earth, making our shirts super durable.

Hemp is being dubbed as the fabric of the future, and ranked as the most sustainable fibre on the planet. It doesn’t have the same devastating effects on the environment as traditional fabrics used in clothing, such as cotton or synthetics. Hemp grows organically cutting out all of those nasty pesticides and fertilisers, it is also regenerative, vegan, uses much less water, and it even helps with soil health when growing, providing nutrients. .

Our shirts are comfortable, versatile, and fashionable with no compromise to the environment. The shirt is designed to be comfy and breathable to wear for everyday use, but has features to help keep you fresh when you’re on the go. Our shirts can be worn for multiple days without smelling, unlike ordinary shirts, and will wick away the sweat to help keep you dry when it’s hot outside.

We are live on Kickstarter now, with limited early bird discounts available. You can get a hemp and organic cotton shirt for around $20 USD, making these shirts some of the most affordable eco-friendly clothing around. We have raised over $12,000 AUD so far, and are looking to hit our funding goal of $25,000.



