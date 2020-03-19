JOINT VENTURE SET TO HELP YOUNG ATHLETES

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES, March 19, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Right On Track (ROT) and Strength2Strength Training (S2S) announced today a joint venture that will expand ROT’s service reach to the Colorado marketplace and offer its clients integrated services through S2S.Right On Track was founded by Andrew Novelli in 2017 to help young athletes coordinate their personal recruiting journey from High School to College sport. More than 400 Chicago-area athletes have been recruited to collegiate programs in Cross Country, Track and Field, Lacrosse, Baseball, Basketball, Soccer, Softball, Swimming & Diving, and Volleyball for both men and women under Andrew’s direction since 2010.S2S is a sports performance facility that addresses the athlete from every angle possible – physical, mental, emotional, and nutrition. The focus of our training is building authentic skills that are essential building blocks to compete at their highest level.Tommy Flanagan, a former high school and collegiate athlete, founded S2S to create a culture for athletes to reach their full athletic potential at any level.“By adding Right On Track’s recruiting platform, we will be able to help athletes gain the knowledge and understanding of how the recruiting process works and how young athletes can fulfill their dreams by playing their sports at the collegiate level,” Flanagan said.CONTACTS:AT RIGHT ON TRACKAndrew Novelli847-220-0941rightontrackrecruiting.comAT STRENGTH2STRENGTHTommy Flanagan303-859-9750www.s2s.fitness



