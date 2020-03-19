House Method Reveals New Methodology for Reviewing Home Warranty Companies

House Method has developed a new resource to help homeowners navigate the process of selecting the best home warranty plan for their needs and budget.

RALEIGH, N.C., UNITED STATES, March 19, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- House Method is a website that provides expert reviews on home service providers. It aims to be the most comprehensive source for home services reviews, expert guides, and news to help consumers save time, money, and worry.One of House Method’s biggest priorities is providing in-depth reviews on home warranty companies. Understanding home warranty contracts can be confusing, time-consuming, and overwhelming. House Method prides itself on being an unbiased source for everything you need to know about home warranty companies.The House Method team developed an objective methodology to rate each home warranty company. Using a weighted, 100-point scale, the team is able to rate home warranty providers on factors such as the plans offered, coverage options, state availability, cost, trustworthiness, customer service, and unique benefits.To better understand the wants and needs of the consumer, the team surveyed over 1,000 homeowners asking what system and appliance coverage is most important to them. The results of this survey played a large part in developing a scale that is relevant to the wants and needs of homeowners.After surveying homeowners, the team connected directly with the home warranty companies to speak with representatives. They got quotes, asked about plans, and evaluated customer service. Doing this allowed the team to realistically assess each company from the consumer’s perspective.Once the team finished speaking with the providers directly, they analyzed sample contracts from each company. Reading the fine print allowed them to break down industry jargon, identify red flags, and understand what is and is not covered. This process is incredibly time-consuming and complex, which is why House Method made it a priority to fully analyze each individual contract, looking for drawbacks that may alarm the consumer.The team compiled the research for each home warranty provider, allowing them to analyze the strengths and weaknesses of each company and evaluate what sets each provider apart from one another. House Method published their findings on their website, allowing consumers to read about each provider and comprehensively evaluate and compare their options.House Method values transparency and trust above all else, which is why the team created an unbiased rating methodology that consumers can use as guidance when purchasing a home warranty. They recognize that each homeowner is different and there may not be one provider that’s best for everyone. The purpose of gathering this research is to give homeowners the tools they need to identify which company and plan is the best fit for their needs and budget.A home is one of the biggest investments a person will make. Choosing what company to entrust to protect that investment is an important decision. House Method is designed to assist homeowners in navigating those big decisions by making what’s important to homeowners important to them.Learn more at HouseMethod.com ####



