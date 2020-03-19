Cellcrypt to Support Businesses during the Coronavirus Pandemic with Secure Communications for Home Working

The leader in secure instant messaging and voice/conference calling is proud to announce support of businesses struggling to adapt to the new teleworking norm.

WASHTINGTON DC, USA, March 19, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- With millions of Americans now working from home as a precaution or in self-isolation, organizations must prepare for the increased demands on their existing IT infrastructure and the cyber-security risks this presents. Employees using their own devices, on non-secure or ad-hoc networks is an open invitation to bad actors, be they state-led, criminal or focused on industrial espionage.Without an integrated, secure alternative, employees will resort to using free consumer messaging apps or other non-secure means of communicating, putting company data at risk. This effectively creates a Shadow IT, outside the control of the organization, with no integration into enterprise IT networks, no auditing for regulated businesses and no control over critical meta-data. Despite their promises of encryption, a voice or text conversation over consumer messaging apps should be treated the same as a conversation in a public space.Leading analysts have stated that "the total cost of purchasing and implementing an enterprise-grade solution is not as high as having to make a consumer solution work for the enterprise" and now Cellcrypt is offering all businesses rapid deployment of secure, encrypted communications, with discounts of up to 90% off the normal cost of the solution, to help them stay operating in these difficult times."Organizations are struggling to rapidly adapt to the shift to remote teleworking as a result of the Coronavirus pandemic, let alone consider the potential security threats this poses to their business.", said Adam Such, President and Chief Operating Officer of CSG/Cellcrypt. "We are proud to be doing everything we can to make that transition as secure and smooth as possible, while dramatically reducing the costs. The big picture is that maintaining security and control in the urgent transition to remote working can help prevent this global health emergency from becoming an ongoing business continuity problem when we get through this.”Cellcrypt provides military-grade, authenticated, end-to-end encryption, with crystal-clear voice quality, incredibly low-latency and operates even in very limited bandwidth environments. The platform can be deployed on-premises or in the cloud and requires little to no user training, enabling fast and easy adoption by already remote workers. Voice calls, instant messages, ad-hoc or scheduled conference calls, and file transfers are fully encrypted and routed through the mobile device’s data connection, significantly reducing cost. Unlike many popular consumer messaging and voice apps, Cellcrypt allows organizations to retain complete control and management of their corporate communications activity. An add-on module for audit and regulatory compliance purposes is also available.Find out more information at https://www.cellcrypt.com/secure-home-working



