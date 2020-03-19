The Global Plastic Waste Management Market is estimated to reach USD 31.3 billion by 2024, Growing at a CAGR of 3.2% through 2024.

According to the new market research report " Global Plastic Waste Management Market Outlook 2024", published by Goldstein Research, the Global Plastic Waste Management Market is estimated to reach USD 31.3 billion by 2024, Growing at a CAGR of 3.2% through 2024.

The production of plastics and its utilization in different modes has expanded the plastic waste. Internationally yearly plastic creation was 330 million tons in 2016 to satisfy the expanding need of the plastic in different structures. Of the all out created plastic around 90% plastic isn't reused and just 15% is burned. Creating economies are the significant customers of the plastics, where the fast urbanization and low weight of condition assurance has been the significant reasons. The unsystematic example of waste assortment from the different sources has prompted expanded dumping of the strong waste.



Market Growth Drivers and Restraints

The circular economy is an option in contrast to the current direct, make, use, arrange, economy model, which means to save assets being used for whatever length of time that conceivable, to extricate the greatest incentive from them while being used, and to recoup and recover items and materials toward the finish of their administration life. Following the circular economy, the European strategy, for the plastic waste management will eventually bring out the desired results sooner. Various economies have opened up to the adoption of circular economy, in order to maximum benefits out of the application of plastics in an economy.

It is difficult to recycle some plastics without perpetuating the harmful chemicals they contain. Furthermore, some plastics are very thin, for example, plastic bags and films, or multi-layered, for example, food packaging, making them difficult and expensive to recycle. The lack of universally agreed standards and adequate information about the content and properties of some plastics also discourage recycling.



Key Market Players

Veolia Environment S.A.

SUEZ Environment Company

Waste Management Inc.

Republic Services Inc.

Stericycle Inc.



Covered in this Global Plastic Waste Management Report

“Global Plastic Waste Management Market Outlook 2024” by Goldstein Research contains detailed overview of the Global Plastic Waste Management Market in terms of market segmentation by analysis basis, therapy type and geography.

The Report highlights the competitive outlook of major global players that includes the business strategies, product portfolio, revenue distribution, financial analysis, R&D activities, and investments. The in-depth analysis of global plastic waste management market report will help the clients to assess their business strategies as per the competitive environment in the market space.

Further, Global Plastic Waste Management Market Report encompasses the major trends & opportunities, market dynamics and other growth factors of the market. The Global Plastic Waste Market outlook also comprises of key challenges, risk analysis, BPS analysis, SWOT Analysis and Market Attractiveness. The report also highlights the expert analysis to provide a complete overview of the market including the PESTLE analysis of each region and country.

