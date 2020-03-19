Serverless Computing Market Type, Application, Specification, Technology and Forecast to 2024
Serverless Computing Market
“Serverless Computing - Market Demand, Growth, Opportunities, Manufacturers and Analysis of Top Key Players to 2024”
PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, March 19, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Updated Research Report of Serverless Computing Market 2020-2024:
Overview
Serverless Computing Market is expected to register a healthy CAGR of over 25% during the forecast period (2020 - 2025). Advancements in computing technology are enabling organizations to incorporate a serverless environment, thereby augmenting the market. The benefits of Serverless Computing such as unconditional development and deployment, built-in scalability among others are playing an important role in supporting the rapid adoption of Serverless Computing thereby fueling the growth of the market.
With the adoption of serverless architecture, organizations can effectively eliminate expensive traditional and time-consuming approaches such as purchasing new hardware component, installing, configuring, and troubleshooting, thereby shifting the responsibility of managing servers, databases, and application logic, which reduces set-up and maintenance costs.
With the rapid technological shift over the business environment, companies are releasing new products and feature thereby focusing on reduced time-to-market to meet the exponentially growing consumer expectations. The increasing prominence of such trends is expected to drive the market during the forecast period.
In the competitive marketplace, startups are anticipated to scale rapidly and deliver enhanced features for their products and services, thereby improving their business values. Hence, in order to achieve minimum lead time and positively impact their business, they are anticipated to adopt serverless technology, thereby propelling the growth of the market.
In the context of China-US trade war and global economic volatility and uncertainty, it will have a big influence on this market. Serverless Computing Report by Material, Application, and Geography – Global Forecast to 2023 is a professional and comprehensive research report on the world’s major regional market conditions, focusing on the main regions (North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific) and the main countries (United States, Germany, United Kingdom, Japan, South Korea and China).
Enquiry About Report@ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/enquiry/5034577-global-serverless-computing-market-research-report-2020-2024
