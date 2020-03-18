Hoyer Signs Families First Coronavirus Response Act

– Following passage of the Families First Coronavirus Response Act in the United States Senate, House Majority Leader Steny H. Hoyer (MD) signed the enrolled bill to send to the President for his signature.

(Photo: Office of House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer)

“The House took swift action to ensure that those whose livelihoods are being directly impacted by the coronavirus will not face economic disaster,”. “Now that the Senate has acted, I’m honored to sign this bill so that it can be sent to the President and signed without delay so that assistance can start to reach the American people. Congress has now moved two major pieces of legislation to help American families, and work is underway on a third. I hope that we reach agreement quickly as we continue to take all necessary actions to meet this challenge.”

The Families First Coronavirus Response Act strengthens the federal government’s response to the coronavirus pandemic by ensuring that testing for the coronavirus is free; providing paid sick leave and paid family and medical leave for Americans impacted by this virus; strengthening nutrition assistance, in particular for children, seniors, and low-income families; and enhancing unemployment insurance. It follows previous legislation signed into law that provided $8.3 billion in emergency funds to ensure federal agencies, states, and localities have the necessary resources to respond to this public health crisis.

