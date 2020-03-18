Stem Cell Therapy for the Coronavirus COVID-19 Pandemic

Golden, Colorado—March 18, 2020—Vitro Diagnostics, Inc. (OTCPK: VODG), dba Vitro Biopharma reports on its therapy for the Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

Dr. Jim Musick, Ph.D., CEO said, “As the world struggles to deal with the COVID-19 pandemic, it is important to consider stem cell therapy to reduce death rates.” — Dr. James Musick

GOLDEN, CO, UNITED STATES, March 18, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Recent umbilical cord stem cell therapies in China to fight the Coronavirus are producing encouraging emergency results. Vitro Biopharma has the highest level of umbilical cord stem cell technology to reduce death rates due to the Coronavirus pandemic.Dr. Jim Musick, Ph.D., CEO said, "As the world struggles to deal with the COVID-19 pandemic, it is important to consider stem cell therapy to reduce death rates. This is supported by clinical studies and clinical trials are underway to substantiate safety and efficacy. Vitro Biopharma is ideally suited to provide high quality stem cells to US patients, produced under strict quality control in a cGMP, ISO9001 & ISO13485 Certified environment. Our umbilical cord AlloRx™ Stem Cells and stem cell growth media MSC-Gro™ have been used in the treatment of hundreds of patients without adverse events and show efficacy in treatment of COPD, osteoarthritis, multiple sclerosis and Alzheimer's disease.Out of years of research, we developed our patent-pending and proprietary line of umbilical cord derived stem cells AlloRx™ Stem Cells now being used in offshore regenerative medicine clinical trials. Our stem cells are used in regenerative medicine clinical trials with our partner in the Cayman Islands www.DVCStem.com Vitro Biopharma has a patent-pending, proprietary and scalable manufacturing platform to provide stem cell therapies to critically ill Coronavirus patients. Our stem cells have been shown to be safe in Phase I protocols as we also gain evidence of efficacy.We are in contact with federal, state and local governments to inform them of our AlloRx ™ Stem Cell therapy option for Coronavirus infections. The pandemic deserves consideration of all therapeutic options and there is evidence that stem cell therapy reduces the death rate from Coronavirus COVID-19 infections. We believe that critically ill patients should have the right to try stem cell therapy in the United States."CONTACT:Dr. James MusickChief Executive OfficerVitro Biopharma(303) 550-2778E-mail: jim@vitrobiopharma.comSource: Vitro Diagnostics, Inc.



