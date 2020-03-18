Farming by Satellite Prize 2020 Edition is Open for Applications

MUNICH, GERMANY, March 18, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- The competition will promote the use of GNSS and Earth observation in European and African agriculture. The European GNSS Agency (GSA), the agency of the European Union (EU) managing Europe’s satellite navigation systems, EGNOS and Galileo, today announced the return of the Farming by Satellite Prize. Registration is now open for young innovators to explore the use of satellite technologies in agriculture to enable sustainable farming practices, improve efficiency and reduce the environmental impact. The Farming by Satellite Prize is a joint initiative with the European Environmental Agency (EEA), the agency of the EU providing independent information on the environment to decision makers and the public. The EEA also manages the Copernicus Land Monitoring Service and cross-service In Situ co-ordination.Innovation is crucial for the growth and sustainability of the agricultural sector in order to respond to emerging global challenges such as the rise of the global population and the impact of climate change. The Farming by Satellite Prize is designed to encourage young professionals, farmers and students in Europe to create new, sustainable, and environmentally friendly solutions using Copernicus, EGNOS and Galileo. The 2020 edition of the Farming by Satellite Prize includes the Special Africa Prize, which aims to encourage young Africans to develop satellite-based solutions able to cater to the specific needs and resources of communities and lands in Africa.“Who would have thought that Galileo and Copernicus would have convinced the young farmers to become tech savvy entrepreneurs bringing innovation gained by Space data to improve quality of life. We need young farmers to be innovative to develop a competitive and yet sustainable agriculture. Of course, they take advantage of what is available thanks to Space technologies and our objective with this competition is to support them to reach the best possible solution,” declared Pascal Claudel, Acting Executive Director of the GSA.“It is clear that we need to make food production much more sustainable and lessen its impact on the environment and climate. Satellite data, technology and innovation can support this change, which is why partnering with this initiative aligns well with the EEA’s commitment to protecting our nature, climate and human health,” said Hans Bruyninckx, Executive Director of the European Environment Agency.Applicants can take part as individuals or as a team and are invited to register online between March 16th, 2020 and June 15th, 2020, with the top teams selected as finalists to enter the deep dive phase. A total prize purse of €10K will be distributed among the top four applicants of the Farming by Satellite Prize.The 2020 edition of the Farming by Satellite Prize is supported by industry partners with the sponsorship of CLAAS, a manufacturer of agricultural engineering equipment. Full details on the competition are available at www.farmingbysatellite.eu . Participants are invited to register early and submit their full written application before the registration deadline on June 15th, 2020.[Ends]The GSA’s mission is to support European Union objectives and achieve the highest return on European GNSS investment, in terms of benefits to users and economic growth and competitiveness, by:- Designing and enabling services that fully respond to user needs, while continuously improving the European GNSS services and Infrastructure- Managing the provision of quality services that ensure user satisfaction in the most cost-efficient manner- Engaging market stakeholders to develop innovative and effective applications, value-added services and user technology that promote the achievement of full European GNSS adoption- Ensuring that European GNSS services and operations are thoroughly secure, safe and accessibleThe EEA is an agency of the European Union tasked with providing sound, independent information on the environment. It is a major information source for those involved in developing, adopting, implementing and evaluating environmental policy, and also for the general public.Proper management of the environment and supporting long term transition to a sustainable society requires timely and accurate information on the state and changes in land cover and land use. This is why the EEA is also in charge of the implementation of the Copernicus Land Monitoring Service (CLMS), and of the Copernicus In Situ data coordination.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.