Positive, proactive tips for small & local businesses on minimizing the impact of coronavirus

Marketing & website how-to's: step-by-step guide for local businesses to proactively minimize lost sales impact of COVID-19 for the small business community

BUFFALO, NY, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, March 18, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- On their small and local business digital marketing and SEO website, Virtual Visibility Media is now providing a step-by-step guide for local business owners to help proactively minimize the negative impact of the coronavirus on the small business community.As the United States has now joined many other countries in the international community in issuing a state of National Emergency, the small business environment is faced with greater challenges than it has seen since 2008, if not longer.In an effort to provide the tools for small and local business owners to combat the challenges we will all face in the months ahead, Virtual Visibility Media has worked non-stop talking to business owners, e-commerce experts, and more to find verified solutions that make it possible for small businesses to set up a fully functional e-commerce site within 48 hours.This resource includes marketing tips, e-commerce platform provider recommendations, fulfillment and shipping advice, and plenty of alternatives to choose from.They have provided a flow-chart that makes it simple to identify key steps you can use to set up your online store correctly. They have also provided some digital marketing tips, broken down by business type, focusing on industries most likely to face the most adverse effects.Virtual Visibility Media’s resource also links to specific, vetted service providers and have verified that all the solutions outlined will work for a variety of businesses.They want to stress that the solutions they offer can be implemented entirely by the small business owner if they don’t wish to seek help from Virtual Visibility Media’s digital marketing experts. However, they are available and willing to offer some free advice and to customize their free marketing tips to the business owners that do get in touch. If the local business owner does want Virtual Visibility Media’s help setting up an e-commerce website for them, they commit to having the website up and fully functioning within 48 hours, but try to ensure that all websites are up within 24.To see the resource that outlines advice to small businesses in minimizing the impact of coronavirus, visit their site at https://virtualvisibilitymedia.com/local-small-business-advice-minimize-impact-of-covid-19/



