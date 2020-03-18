Goldstein Research analyst forecast that the Middle East Steel Rebar Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.5% by 2025 to reach USD 11.6 billion by 2025

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, March 18, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Middle East Steel Rebar Market Outlook

2025 – by Goldstein Research

Goldstein Research analyst forecast that the Middle East Steel Rebar Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.5% by 2025 to reach USD 11.6 billion by 2025

Goldstein Research recently published a report titled “Middle East Steel Rebar Market Outlook 2025” the middle east steel rebar market is estimated to reach USD 11.6 billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR rate of 6.5% through 2025.

Growing fast urbanization and increasing interest in the development division to create framework and to accelerate the monetary development by creating fabricating segment particularly in creating nations, for example, Saudi Arabia and UAE among others are driving the development of Middle East steel rebar showcase. The price of rebar being imported into the area now seems to be stabilizing, following several months of hikes. Demand is still high in the construction boom economies of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries. But the increasing presence of cheaper Chinese steel and a decision by Turkish producers to reduce their offer prices has cooled the market. Further, Middle East steel producers have had a rocky voyage in the last couple of years. The very low prices caused by excessive Chinese exports in 2015 reversed during 2016 and 2017.

Report is available at :- https://www.goldsteinresearch.com/report/steel-rebar-market-size-middle-east

Market dynamic / Challenges & Restraints to Growth Market

Many steelmakers (not just Chinese) view the Middle East as a an outlet for excess production. There are significant affordable housing requirements across the region, and more specifically in Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, and Bahrain, where housing schemes are being planned to build a large number of new units. Different parts of the Middle East find themselves in different situations in regards to price volatility of raw materials in producing steel and the oil prices. The major change that has occurred has been in the GCC market. The Middle East and in particular Iran and the GCC are still relatively low cost producers and as such do retain an advantage in exports relative to many other regional producers.



Request for sample report at :- https://www.goldsteinresearch.com/request-sample/steel-rebar-market-size-middle-east

Covered in this Middle East Steel Rebar Market Report are

“Middle East Steel Rebar Market Outlook 2025” by Goldstein Research contains detailed overview of the Middle East Steel Rebar Market in terms of market segmentation by analysis basis, therapy type and geography.

The Report highlights the competitive outlook of major global players that includes the business strategies, product portfolio, revenue distribution, financial analysis, R&D activities, and investments. The in-depth analysis of middle east steel rebar market report will help the clients to assess their business strategies as per the competitive environment in the market space.

Key Market Players

Star Steel International LLC

Emirates Rebar Limited

Union Iron and Steel

Conares

Hamriyah Steel

Emirates Steel

Rajhi Steel Industries Co. Ltd.

Watania Steel Factory Corp.

Al-Rashed Steel

United Steel Industrial Co.



Further, Middle East Steel Rebar Market Report encompasses the major trends & opportunities, market dynamics and other growth factors of the market. The Steel Rebar Market outlook also comprises of key challenges, risk analysis, BPS analysis, SWOT Analysis and Market Attractiveness. The report also highlights the expert analysis to provide a complete overview of the market including the PESTLE analysis of each region and country.

About Goldstein Research

Based in the US, Goldstein Research currently has a strong presence in the American and Asian countries. In the next five years, we strive to expand our reach to 50+ nations spanning across Europe, Asia and parts of the Middle East and Africa. We strive to realize a strong brand presence globally through our quality research and forecasting solutions.

Our mission is simple: to develop insightful business solutions, help our clients make powerful future decisions to keep them well ahead of the game which is the market, and leave a mark across businesses and communities through our well-defined ideas and clear-cut forecasts. Our market research reports provide in-depth analysis of global and regional variations along with competitors’ overview.

Our analysts working on chemical industry research reports helping various tech-giants, tech start-ups and entry players to assess the current and upcoming business scenario. We believe in the vigorous examination of the current market scenario and build around creative ideas and approaches that are most suitable to our clients’ needs and business agenda.



Contact for more Info:

Steve Blade

(Global Sales Head)

USA: + 1-646-568-7747

Canada: 1-437-886-1181

UK: +44-203-318-6627

sales@goldsteinresearch.com

www.goldsteinresearch.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.