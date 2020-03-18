Fiber Optics - Market Analysis, Trends, and Forecasts to 2026
This report covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies
PUNE, INDIA, March 18, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to this study, over the next five years the Fiber Optics market will register a 8.8% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach $ 18210 million by 2025, from $ 12990 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Fiber Optics business, shared in Chapter 3.
This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Fiber Optics market by type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.
The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.
Prysmian
CommScope
HTGD
Corning
YOFC
Furukawa
Sumitomo
Futong
Tongding
Fujikura
Belden
Nexans
Fasten
Sterlite
ZTT
Jiangsu Etern
LS
General Cable
FiberHome
Kaile
This study considers the Fiber Optics value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:
Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2025 in section 11.7.
Multi-Mode Fiber Optics
Single-Mode Fiber Optics
Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.
Long-Distance Communication
FTTx
Local Mobile Metro Network
Other Local Access Network
CATV
Multimode Fiber Applications
Others
Regional analysis:
The report provides a comprehensive regional analysis taking various aspects in to account. Here the key players have been identified understanding the strategies applied by them. In concurrence, the partnership level can be analysed, along with the associated factors or scopes to merge. Here the key markets like Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East & Africa has been taken in to account. The report makes prediction of the market up to 2026.
Table of Contents
1 Scope of the Report
1.1 Market Introduction
1.2 Research Objectives
1.3 Years Considered
1.4 Market Research Methodology
1.5 Data Source
1.6 Economic Indicators
1.7 Currency Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 World Market Overview
2.1.1 Global Fiber Optics Consumption 2015-2025
2.1.2 Fiber Optics Consumption CAGR by Region
2.2 Fiber Optics Segment by Type
2.2.1 Multi-Mode Fiber Optics
2.2.2 Single-Mode Fiber Optics
2.3 Fiber Optics Consumption by Type
2.3.1 Global Fiber Optics Consumption Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
2.3.2 Global Fiber Optics Revenue and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
2.3.3 Global Fiber Optics Sale Price by Type (2015-2020)
2.4 Fiber Optics Segment by Application
2.4.1 Long-Distance Communication
2.4.2 FTTx
2.4.3 Local Mobile Metro Network
2.4.4 Other Local Access Network
2.4.5 CATV
2.4.6 Multimode Fiber Applications
2.4.7 Others
2.5 Fiber Optics Consumption by Application
2.5.1 Global Fiber Optics Consumption Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
2.5.2 Global Fiber Optics Value and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
2.5.3 Global Fiber Optics Sale Price by Type (2015-2020)
.........
12 Key Players Analysis
12.1 Prysmian
12.1.1 Company Information
12.1.2 Fiber Optics Product Offered
12.1.3 Prysmian Fiber Optics Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.1.4 Main Business Overview
12.1.5 Prysmian Latest Developments
12.2 CommScope
12.2.1 Company Information
12.2.2 Fiber Optics Product Offered
12.2.3 CommScope Fiber Optics Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.2.4 Main Business Overview
12.2.5 CommScope Latest Developments
12.3 HTGD
12.3.1 Company Information
12.3.2 Fiber Optics Product Offered
12.3.3 HTGD Fiber Optics Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.3.4 Main Business Overview
12.3.5 HTGD Latest Developments
12.4 Corning
12.4.1 Company Information
12.4.2 Fiber Optics Product Offered
12.4.3 Corning Fiber Optics Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.4.4 Main Business Overview
12.4.5 Corning Latest Developments
12.5 YOFC
12.5.1 Company Information
12.5.2 Fiber Optics Product Offered
12.5.3 YOFC Fiber Optics Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.5.4 Main Business Overview
12.5.5 YOFC Latest Developments
12.6 Furukawa
12.6.1 Company Information
12.6.2 Fiber Optics Product Offered
12.6.3 Furukawa Fiber Optics Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.6.4 Main Business Overview
12.6.5 Furukawa Latest Developments
12.7 Sumitomo
12.7.1 Company Information
12.7.2 Fiber Optics Product Offered
12.7.3 Sumitomo Fiber Optics Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.7.4 Main Business Overview
12.7.5 Sumitomo Latest Developments
12.8 Futong
12.8.1 Company Information
12.8.2 Fiber Optics Product Offered
12.8.3 Futong Fiber Optics Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.8.4 Main Business Overview
12.8.5 Futong Latest Developments
12.9 Tongding
12.9.1 Company Information
12.9.2 Fiber Optics Product Offered
12.9.3 Tongding Fiber Optics Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.9.4 Main Business Overview
12.9.5 Tongding Latest Developments
……Continued
