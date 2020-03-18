Africa Two Wheeler Market Outlook 2024 –by Goldstein Research

“ Africa Two Wheeler Market Outlook 2024 published by Goldstein Research, the Africa Two Wheeler Market is growing at a CAGR of 9.1% through 2024

Goldstein Research recently published a report titled “Africa Two Wheeler Market Outlook 2024” the Africa two wheeler market is growing at a CAGR rate of 9.1% through 2024. Observing current sale trends in Africa, it is projected that Africa two-wheeler market could reach up to 10 million units in the next 15 years. According to Goldstein Research, Algeria and Morocco are the largest two wheeler market in Africa owing to the well establishes and rapidly developing automotive industries; together accounted for more than 80% of new two-wheelers sales in 2016. The decline in the organized public transport systems has led to a growth in largely unregulated, informally provided nonconventional public transport, the most dominant being the motorcycles, which is a common form of public transport system on most secondary roads in Kampala, Lagos, and Douala.

Market dynamic / Challenges & Restraints to Growth Market

Due to multiple cost benefits and various advantages associated with these vehicles, their demand has been increasing at a vigorous rate in the Africa region mainly because of their economical and pollution free run. Opportunity afforded by Africa’s large and growing population outweighs the structural challenges the continent present. The biggest obstacle facing integration of the industry within the region is that of the costs of trade diversion, which are particularly high given the large presence of low-priced second-hand two wheelers in most national markets. Indirect costs include transport costs and the regulatory environment and these are again higher in most African countries. But the biggest cost penalties arise in the areas of invisible costs that take account of the quality of the business environment. Poor electricity supply is the key infrastructure constraint and apart from the disruption to production, it leads to firms having to invest in private generation equipment. Corruption also features as a heavy cost burden. In all, invisible costs in Africa accounted for 13 percent of sales compared to less than 8 percent in the next highest region (South Asia) and below 3 percent in East Asia.

Covered in this Africa Two Wheeler Market Report are

“Africa two Wheeler Market Outlook 2024” by Goldstein Research contains detailed overview of the Africa Two Wheeler Market in terms of market segmentation by analysis basis, therapy type and geography.

The Report highlights the competitive outlook of major global players that includes the business strategies, product portfolio, revenue distribution, financial analysis, R&D activities, and investments. The in-depth analysis of Africa two wheeler market report will help the clients to assess their business strategies as per the competitive environment in the market space.

Key Market Players

Honda Motor Co. Ltd.

Yamaha Motor Company Limited

Kawasaki Heavy Industries Motorcycle & Engine Company

Ducati Motor Holding S.p.A.

Hero Motocorp Ltd.

TVS Motor Company

Bajaj Auto Limited

Suzuki Motor Corporation

Harley-Davidson, Inc

BMW AG

Aprilia

Triumph Motorcycles Ltd

KTM AG

Piaggio & C. SpA



Further, Africa Two Wheeler Market Report encompasses the major trends & opportunities, market dynamics and other growth factors of the market. The Africa Two Wheeler Market Outlook also comprises of key challenges, risk analysis, BPS analysis, SWOT Analysis and Market Attractiveness. The report also highlights the expert analysis to provide a complete overview of the market including the PESTLE analysis of each region and country.

